FDA-2021-D-1268
Center for Veterinary Medicine

This guidance provides information to sponsors and nonclinical laboratories regarding the use and management of whole slide images used during histopathology assessment and/or pathology  peer review performed for good laboratory practice (GLP)-compliant nonclinical toxicology  studies using non-human specimens.2 When whole slide imaging is used as part of a nonclinical 20 study conducted in compliance with the GLP regulations, adequate documentation is critical. The  FDA’s expectations regarding documentation practices during generation, use, and retention of  whole slide images have not been clearly defined and vary among nonclinical testing facilities. This question-and-answer document is intended to clarify FDA’s recommendations concerning  the management, documentation, and use of whole slide imaging in histopathology assessment  and/or pathology peer review for nonclinical studies conducted in compliance with the GLP  regulations.

