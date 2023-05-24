Stryten Energy Supports Rivers of Recovery and Military Veterans

Sponsorship will enable veterans to participate in recreational therapy programs

/EIN News/ -- Eagen, Minnesota, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers of Recovery (RoR) is pleased to announce that Stryten Energy LLC (www.stryten.com) has provided another generous financial donation to support wounded U.S. combat veterans participating in Rivers of Recovery programs. The donation will directly support combat veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress, mild traumatic brain injury, and other psychological wounds of war by allowing them to go through RoR’s unique rehabilitation program at no cost to them.

“Stryten Energy is honored to support Rivers of Recovery in its mission to provide combat veterans the therapeutic benefits of time spent in nature combined with recreational therapy,” said Mike Judd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stryten Energy. “Soldiers often face many physical and psychological issues when returning to civilian life. The programs provided by Rivers of Recovery are making a tremendous impact in the recovery of these veterans.”

As a part of the sponsorship, military veteran employees from Stryten Energy will have the opportunity to participate in several fly-fishing trips alongside Rivers of Recovery guides and other veterans. These trips provide combat veterans with an experiential rehabilitation program that focuses on outdoor recreational therapy activities along with other self-treatment techniques.

Additionally, Stryten is the platinum sponsor for RoR’s Stars and Stripes charity fishing tournament to be held June 15-16 in Newburg, MD. Hosted by Mid River Guide Service, teams will compete for awards for the largest fish, the most fish and team spirit. All proceeds from the tournament will help Rivers of Recovery in providing additional therapeutic excursions for our nation’s wounded warriors.

"Stryten's support continues to help combat veterans in our program recover from their war-related injuries, making a difference in their lives and for their families,” said Amy V. Simon, Executive Director of Rivers of Recovery. “As May is National Military Appreciation Month, we particularly appreciate Stryten's commitment to acknowledging the contributions of both current and former members of our armed forces.”

Rivers of Recovery is an innovative, national nonprofit that uses outdoor-based activities to effectively treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety in combat veterans and active-duty military. The organization has achieved national media attention for its unique programs and results-driven treatments, which combine fly fishing and other outdoor activities with a scientifically designed curriculum of therapeutic techniques.

For more information about Rivers of Recovery, please visit www.riversofrecovery.org or contact Amy V. Simon at amy@riversofrecovery.org.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

About Rivers of Recovery

Rivers of Recovery was founded in 2008 by Executive Director Dan T. Cook to help combat veterans overcome the invisible scars of war. As an industry leader in veteran rehabilitation, Rivers of Recovery utilizes a medically designed curriculum coupled with outdoor recreational activities to treat combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), minor Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety and depression.

