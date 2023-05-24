Headwear Market is expected to hit USD 29.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.47 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Headwear Market is segmented into Type, and Distribution Channels for the analysis of the market. The growth rate of the Headwear market has increased globally due to the rising urbanization trend, which has led to a dynamic shift in the fashion sense of consumers, particularly in younger demographics.

Pune, May 24, 2023 - A global Consumer Goods & Services research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Headwear Market ". The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Headwear Market from a local and a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 20.54 Bn in 2022 to USD 29.82 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.47 percent.



Headwear Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 20.54 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 29.82 Bn. CAGR 5.47 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: type and distribution channel, and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Headwear Market by value and volume. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report analyses the Headwear Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Headwear Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Headwear Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Headwear Market Overview

There are multiple types of Headwear that occur in the fashion industry but are commonly available as well as popular among consumers Headwear are Hat, Beanie, Panama Hat, Fedora, Bowler Hats, Straw Hats, Fez, Ushanka, Bucket Hat, Kepi, Turban, Deerstalker, Bicorne, Mitre, etc. Collected data were analyzed using various statistical tools and techniques. The analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, including market size, growth rate, market share, and market trends. The future growth of the Headwear Market is predicted based on historical data and analysis of the current market trends and growth drivers. The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Headwear Market, including market share, competitive strategies, and product portfolio of the key players in the market.

Headwear Market Dynamics

An increase in fashion standards among the young generation and millennials boosts the demand for headwear in the market. Advancement in technology and installing it in the product to attract customers toward the product is a great strategy to increase the sales of the product in the overall market. The rising trend of athleisure is likely to boost the demand for sports headwear. A sports cap with a logo on it to identify the team is the key reason for its popularity among sports fans. The growth of sportswear is attributed to the rising transformation of sports hats from a common streetwear item to a fashionable must-have for the general public. Always changing warfare tactics and military exercises require advanced headwear to match the war tactics and protect the soldier from any injury that may happen during the exercises they perform. A crucial factor driving the market’s expansion is rising urbanization. The fashion sense of consumers has dynamically evolved in urban areas. The younger demographic is mostly embracing the headwear category as a fashion statement. The black hat was formerly used by men and has attained numerous forms in the fashion industry.

With increasing innovations in the making of headwear, Physicians and other medical personnel must wear hats while performing their duties, making them a crucial part of their outfits. Improved headgear keeps the hair undamaged and lets them conduct crucial operations without making any unintended mistakes. As a result, sales of all forms of headwear are increased by innovation in the sector. Hence, the rising innovations in the headwear market, which have led to the production of headwear suitable for any particular application , are accelerating the expansion of the market. Poor-quality headwear decreases the demand.

The National Health Service asserts that though frequent and prolonged hat use does not expedite hair loss, too-tight headwear can dry out the ends of the hair and trap oils at the roots. When hair becomes oily, dirt and germs can accumulate, obstructing oxygen flow to the follicles and possibly resulting in hair loss. This directly impacts the demand for headwear as more people use scarves instead of hats.

Headwear Market Regional Insights

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest global headwear market, with a 40% market revenue share in 2022. In the upcoming years, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly and steadily due to an increase in demand for various winter hats in nations like India, China, and Japan, as well as a sizable population. The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly and steadily due to an increase in demand for various winter hats in nations like India, China, and Japan, as well as a sizable population.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Good environmental conditions for winter wear in nations such as Norway, Finland, and Sweden are driving the demand for beanies, mufflers, and scarves. Also, the region has a cooler environment all year, so there is an increasing demand for winter wear products. Companies are offering novel headwear products of higher quality and new styles to fulfill the increased need for headwear items in the overall market.

Headwear Market Segmentation

By Type

Hats

Caps

Headbands

Beanies

Others



The hats and caps segment is expected to dominate and account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Caps are versatile and serve as an everyday outdoor accessory for everyone.

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Headwear Key Competitors include:

New Era Cap Company, Inc. (USA)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Nike Inc. (USA)

Under Armour, Inc. (USA)

PUMA SE (Germany)

VF Corporation (USA)

Cap America, Inc. (USA)

Flexfit LLC (USA)

The North Face, Inc. (USA)

Columbia Sportswear Company (USA)

Carhartt, Inc. (USA)

Stetson Worldwide (USA)

Kangol Limited (UK)

Bollman Hat Company (USA)

Jaxon Hats, Inc. (USA)

Bailey Hats (USA)

Akubra Hats (Australia)

Lock & Co. Hatters (UK)

Christys’ Hats (UK)

Hermes International S.A. (France)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Italy)

Gucci (Italy)

Burberry Group plc (UK)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France)

Richemont (Switzerland)



PUMA, the well-known sportswear brand, introduced three limited-edition hat designs in May 2022 featuring the emblem of Hometown Heroes, which offers a fresh take on the brand's rich history of celebrating local heroes.

Key questions answered in the Headwear Market are:

What is the Headwear Market?

What was the Headwear Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Headwear market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Headwear Market?

What are the major restraints for the Headwear Market?

Which segment dominated the Headwear Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Headwear Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Headwear Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Headwear Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Headwear Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Headwear Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

