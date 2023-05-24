Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on July 24, 2023 to the holders of record on June 23, 2023.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


