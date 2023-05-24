HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Announces Academy Award-Winning Actor Geena Davis as Opening Keynote, Shares Program Highlights

World-Famous Event to Spotlight Critical Topics Impacting HR, From Talent Strategies to Latest Technologies

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® shared today that two-time Academy Award-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Geena Davis will deliver the opening keynote at its annual in-person event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, taking place October 10 – 13, 2023.



Davis will present “Gender Equality: How the Modern Media Reflects and Influences the Workplace” on Tuesday, October 10, at 3:45 p.m. PT. Drawing on her experiences as a celebrated screen icon, Davis will discuss how being cast in “Thelma & Louise” spurred her tireless advocacy of women and girls. In this can’t-miss session, Davis will consider how gender equality can make workplaces of all kinds more successful by promoting diversity, driving inclusion and enhancing the organization’s reputation and employer brand.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, commented, “From her work in acting to archery, authorship to advocacy, Geena Davis is an all-around powerhouse. Her background and experiences make a strong case for gender equality across industries, an issue that ties directly to HR’s ongoing call for diversity, equity and inclusion. Attendees will learn first-hand about the work Davis does and learn what it takes to empower today’s workforce.”

In addition to Davis’ keynote, the HR Technology Conference will feature a robust agenda, including the return of its popular pre-conference workshop hosted by Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer, and Cliff Stevenson, Director of Research for Sapient Insights. Scheduled for Monday, October 9, “Building an Adaptable HR Systems Strategy” will offer attendees a working blueprint to maximize the value of their existing HR systems and a guide for future investments.

Also returning to the HR Technology stage for 2023 will be renowned industry analyst Josh Bersin, who is set to present “Keeping Ahead of Trends and Disruptions: HR Tech in the Age of AI.” As AI-based product innovations continue to accelerate, Bersin will give an exclusive preview of what’s happening in HR technology and provide key insights into this complex, confusing market to help attendees make better purchasing decisions. Additional agenda information and program details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Providing access to exclusive research insights, real-world education and unparalleled networking opportunities along with the world’s largest HR tech marketplace, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition remains the industry’s must-attend event of the year. To register, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of media and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available at https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/media. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune ETC, part of the Arc Network 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rennette.fortune@etcnetwork.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com