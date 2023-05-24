Nitrogen-infused Tea Market to hit US$ 161.2 million by 2033, Expanding Rapidly at a CAGR of 20.5%: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Preference for Healthy Beverages with Unique Flavor Combinations Driving Consumption of Nitrogen-infused Tea

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global nitrogen-infused tea market is expected to reach US$ 161.2 million by 2033, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 20.5%.

Nitrogen-infused tea is a relatively new trend in the beverages industry that has gained popularity in recent years. Nitrogen infusion involves adding nitrogen gas to a beverage, typically tea or coffee, which creates a creamy and smooth texture with a frothy top layer. Consumers’ preference for these beverages is expanding, and more cafes are serving them, which is what is driving the industry. The main force behind the growth of the North American market for these beverages is their rising popularity in the United States and Canada.

Nitrogen-infused tea is often served on tap, which provides a convenient and quick way for consumers to enjoy their tea. This trend is especially popular in food service establishments such as cafes where customers can quickly grab a refreshing and unique beverage on the go. The trend towards sustainability is also impacting the nitrogen-infused tea market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases, and retailers are responding by using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing ingredients from sustainable suppliers.

One factor that has contributed to the growth of the nitrogen-infused tea market is the increasing popularity and consumption of tea in general. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of tea, and are looking for new and innovative ways to enjoy it. In addition, the growth of the specialty coffee industry has helped familiarize consumers with nitrogen-infused beverages, making it easier to introduce nitrogen-infused tea to the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nitrogen-infused tea market is valued at US$ 24.97 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for nitrogen-infused tea is projected to surge at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 161.2 million by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at 21.8% CAGR through 2033.

Japan’s nitrogen-infused market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.



“Market expansion is driven by growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages across the world. In addition, consumption of healthy beverages is rising as a result of growing health concerns among consumers worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The market for nitrogen-infused tea is still relatively small but growing rapidly as more consumers are becoming interested in trying new and unique beverage experiences. The popularity of nitrogen-infused coffee, also known as "nitro coffee," has paved the way for nitrogen-infused tea to gain traction in the market.

In addition, the health benefits associated with tea, such as antioxidants and other beneficial compounds, make nitrogen-infused tea a potentially appealing option for health-conscious consumers who are looking for a refreshing and flavorful alternative to traditional tea.

In 2020, Starbucks added Nitro Cold Brew Tea to its menu, featuring nitrogen-infused peach tea with a frothy layer on top.

In 2021, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf introduced its Nitro Cold Brew Tea, a nitrogen-infused black tea that provides a creamy and smooth texture.

Cruise Beverages announced the debut of a new range of nitro-infused CBD craft drinks in February 2021. These really useful drinks provide a substitute for alcoholic beverages. They are designed to improve focus and aid individuals in managing stress and anxiety without causing a spike in sugar levels or hangover-like symptoms.



Key Companies Profiled

Starbucks

Nitro Tea

Caveman Coffee Company

BonaFied Nitro Coffee & Tea

East Forged

Rise Brewing Co.

Califia Farms

PepsiCo

Quivr

Left Hand Brewing Co.

Lucky Jack

BEANLY

Key Segments of Nitrogen-infused Tea Industry Research

By Type : Black Tea Green Tea Herbal Tea Fruit-infused Tea Matcha Green Tea Others



By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the nitrogen-infused tea market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the nitrogen-infused tea market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the nitrogen-infused tea market

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key nitrogen-infused tea markets

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nitrogen-infused tea market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (black tea, green tea, herbal tea, fruit-infused tea, matcha green tea, others) and distribution channel (supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, others), across five major regions of the world.

