Public Relations Global Network Expands European Presence with Addition of Finland Agency, Ellun Kanat Oy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today it has added Finland-based Ellun Kanat Oy to its global network. The addition raises the number of member agencies in the network to 55.







“Ellun Kanat showcases the creativity and dynamism of Finland’s public relations industry. Our members were impressed with the firm’s experience, expertise and talent pool,” said PRGN President Andy See. “The worldwide client base of PRGN’s members will benefit greatly from Ellun Kanat’s broad experience across communications fields. I’m delighted to welcome them to the PRGN family of companies.”

The newest PRGN member, Ellun Kanat, is a full-service strategic change agency with a focus on helping clients build a strong, change intelligent strategy and culture. Using communication, culture, data and insights as a compass, Ellun Kanat helps its clients navigate the world and embrace opportunities presented by change.

Founded in 2008, Ellun Kanat handles a wide range of clients from diverse industries and provides a number of services, including brand and design, crisis communication, strategy and change management, strategic communication, public relations and social media. Ellun Kanat Oy’s key clients include Valmet Automotive, Wing Aviation and several ministries. Lately Ellun Kanat has won global design awards for Best Caravan, Rooty, Rakettitiede and the City of Kerava in Finland.





“We are a strong player in the Finnish market. Our clients are increasingly looking for world-class communications that reach audiences globally. PRGN is a great partner to support the success of our clients,” said Taru Tujunen, CEO & partner, Ellun Kanat.

About the Public Relations Global Network

Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international networks of independent public relations and communications agencies, with approximately 800 professionals in more than 70 locations.

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.

Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit the Agency Directory for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information.

About Ellun Kanat Oy

Ellun Kanat is a creative change agency that helps organizations navigate their ways through turbulence and instability – and helps them find inspiring opportunities and enjoy the ride! Ellun Kanat creates value through communications, business, PA and PR consulting, design, and brand building. The company was founded in 2008 and now employs 60 consultants and designers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261ab531-4ea7-4d1f-817a-6a1452d509ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8587b400-14f5-456f-9d11-b2c192b257e4

Media Contacts: Europe/Asia Contact: Gábor Jelinek Executive Director Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) gabor.jelinek@prgn.com +36301628910 U.S. Contact: Jim Bianchi President Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. jbianchi@bianchipr.com 586-817-1318