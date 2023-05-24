TomTom and Alteryx deepen partnership with new Location Intelligence offering

Building on a 10-plus year partnership, TomTom’s geolocation expertise and Maps APIs power Alteryx’s new cloud-connected solution.

TomTom spatializes Alteryx data to deliver real-world context for business intelligence.

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced an expanded partnership with Alteryx, the Analytics Cloud Platform company. The agreement will support new Alteryx cloud-based analytics offerings, such as Alteryx Location Intelligence, which premiered at the Alteryx Inspire user conference.

Together, TomTom and Alteryx collaborate to integrate TomTom’s Maps APIs into Alteryx products and location insights packages, such as Alteryx Designer and the newly launched Location Intelligence offering on the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. The Alteryx Analytics Cloud democratizes analytics by allowing all users to participate in the analytics and decision intelligence process regardless of job role, skill level, or department. Location Intelligence makes it easy to create location insights with its easy-to-use map-based interface and easy-to-understand analysis tasks. Through this integration, TomTom adds real-world context to support sharper competitor analysis, site selection, and many other types of analysis within Alteryx analytics tools.

“Partnerships with leaders like Alteryx are prime examples of how we deliver sophisticated location technology across a broad array of use cases, and we’re proud to build on our decade of collaboration to help Alteryx drive even more innovation through this new solution,” said Ramachandra Kalaga, Vice President of Product Management, TomTom. “Location technology is a team sport, and we’re excited to power Alteryx’s offerings with our Maps APIs to enable better, smarter, and faster decision-making.”

“TomTom is a reliable, innovative, and collaborative partner, and we’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with the launch of Location Intelligence,” said Jeffrey Van Rees, Geospatial Product Manager, Alteryx. “The company’s maps data continues to support Alteryx as we expand our cloud-connected platform experiences and deliver the intelligence our customers need to solve today’s problems and anticipate future demands.”

Unlocking Spatial Insights with Alteryx and TomTom

Alteryx uses TomTom’s location data and Maps APIs to incorporate spatial data into its analytics tools. Integrated TomTom data amplifies analysis by adding more than 50 layers of cartographic data, such as roads, waterways, parks, and more. By spatially enriching data in this way, Alteryx users can apply more advanced analytical techniques such as geocoding and drivetime analysis for better decision-making.

A retailer, for example, could use this added level of insight to determine the optimal location for a new grocery store. Using data on existing store locations and customer transactions, analysts can map out the information to see how well existing stores are positioned relative to each other and target customers. This spatial analysis could potentially reveal a gap in the retailer’s geographical coverage or identify underserved areas. Similarly, a telecoms operator could use map data to map which areas have the best natural features to support cellular network optimization.

By unlocking spatial insights such as these, Alteryx helps clients obtain a more complete and profitable understanding of local transactions, regional markets, and network investments to improve the outcome of critical decisions.

“With TomTom data enriching Alteryx analytics tools, decision makers can uncover new opportunities in their data and make confident choices that translate into improved business outcomes and a greater competitive advantage,” Kalaga added.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,800 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2868a012-1cd1-4446-b4e9-8ac5affa2aab