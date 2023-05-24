Direct Dental – On a Mission to Solve Wandsworth’s Dental Crisis with its New State-of-the-Art Practice

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Direct Dental Group have recently opened a new dental practice in Wandsworth, London, showcasing modern facilities and advanced technology.

The practice is equipped with the most advanced dental technology, including all x-ray machines and an intra-oral scanner, eliminating the need for dental impressions. Direct Dental’s focus on state-of-the-art equipment ensures that patients receive the most accurate diagnoses and treatments possible.

As part of its commitment to the community, Direct Dental is a fully Private Dental Practice with the ability to offer 0% payment plans over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months to help onboard NHS patients and solve what is becoming a local crisis. Patients no longer need to wait for long NHS waiting lists to get the dental care they need; they can get it when they need it, and pay for it over time at 0% finance.

Simon Hubbard, the Chief Marketing Officer of the Direct Dental Group, said, “We are thrilled to be bringing our cutting-edge dental practice to Wandsworth, coupled with our market-leading dental finance options.

Wandsworth has been facing a dental crisis, with long NHS waiting lists and limited access to quality dental care. Direct Dental is solving this crisis by offering 0% payment plans, making quality dental care accessible to all. According to Healthwatch England, some people have been asked to wait for three years for NHS dentist appointments or up to six weeks for emergency care.

Our mission is to provide the best dental care to families in the community without the waiting list, and with the latest technology and top-notch dentists. We want our patients to feel comfortable and at ease during their visits and leave with a healthier, happier smile.”

The Wandsworth dentists at Direct Dental’s state-of-the-art clinic are comprised of a team of highly skilled and experienced dental professionals, including dentists, dental hygienists, and dental nurses. With a commitment to delivering top-notch care, this team utilises cutting-edge dental technology like digital X-rays and intraoral cameras to provide precise diagnoses and effective treatment plans for their patients.

Direct Dental’s new state-of-the-art practice is bringing a new era of dental care to Wandsworth. With the latest in technology and equipment, dentists, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere, Direct Dental is committed to providing the best dental care to families in the community.

Direct Dental Wandsworth 63 - 65 Garratt Lane Wandsworth London SW18 4GR United Kingdom 020 8090 9022 https://www.directdental.co.uk/wandsworth-dentist/