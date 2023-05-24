Smart for Life Announces Launch of New Line of Sports Illustrated Protein Bars

Sports Illustrated Protein Bars Are Specifically Engineered to Promote Clean and Active Lifestyles

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced today that it is launching a new line of Sports Illustrated protein bars, specifically formulated for active lifestyles. The premium line of protein-based bars are formulated to address a growing demand for clean and nutritional products that match the needs of athletes and health-conscious consumers alike.



The new line of protein bars is clean and energizing, non-GMO, cold-pressed, with no sucralose and no preservatives, and includes some options that are gluten-free. Launch flavors include Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Blueberry White Chocolate and Strawberry Chocolate. The bars are expected to be released in select markets for initial testing in Q3 of 2023 with select preorders available for certain flavors online.

“We are thrilled to launch a line of protein bars in partnership with Sports Illustrated and share them with dedicated athletes and active consumers,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Each of our bars is manufactured utilizing a proprietary process out of our own facility, which allows us to control the ingredients at each step and ensure that every bar meets our exacting standards. This new line of protein bars includes great flavors, textures, and tastes that will keep consumers with active lifestyle coming back for more.”

Designed to serve as a healthy meal replacement or an alternative to boost energy and nutrients, the bars can be enjoyed before, during, or after a workout. Each bar maintains a high fiber but low sugar profile and is infused with antioxidants and collagen to deliver high performance results.

“Sports Illustrated is committed to reaching fans and athletes across a growing number of touchpoints,” said Michael Sherman, Senior Vice President of Media Brands at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Sports Illustrated. “In partnership with Smart for Life, we have the opportunity to do so in way that promotes clean and active lifestyles through a high quality product.”

To learn more about Sports Illustrated protein bars, as well as the various other products offered under the Sports Illustrated line of vitamins and supplements, please visit: www.sportsillustratednutrition.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree platform that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook, a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand’s home for film, TV, and long form audio adaptations of SI’s thought-provoking storytelling, and more. SI brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sportsperson of the Year Awards, “The Party”, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend and the SI Circuit Series.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aae14ae-59d2-447c-b266-71fc8f6aa2e3