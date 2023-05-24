Zeda Opens Advanced Manufacturing Digital Foundry in Cincinnati, Ohio

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeda, Inc. (formerly PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing), a global leader in advanced 3D manufacturing and nanotech solutions for the medical, space, and Aerospace & Defense industries, announced the opening of a new 75,000-square-foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, dedicated to providing cutting-edge manufacturing and nano-coating technologies to customers. The new facility, expanded from its existing 16,000-square-foot facility, provides substantially more capacity for growth and expanded capabilities to serve the exponential demand for advanced additive manufacturing in our served markets.



Zeda has invested $20 million in new state-of-the-art capital equipment to focus on large and small-format metal 3D printing and secondary processes, including CNC machining. The facility will be AS9100 & ISO 13485 certified, focusing on highly regulated industries. The facility will support the vertical integration of medical cleaning, passivation, and pack automation, and lights-out manufacturing with advanced technology and data collection capabilities. It will also support prototyping, advanced manufacturing technologies, and process development.

“We’re excited that this facility is coming on stream,” said Kishore Karkera, co-founder and COO of Zeda. “It signals that we’re on a solid growth path and gives us the necessary room and utilities to expand our capacity and capabilities to meet the growing demand for localizing supply chains. With the recent closure of our $52 million Series B funding round and the launch of our new facility, we’re pushing forward with our vision to help our served industries and customers build things better.”

The new advanced facility will be led by additive manufacturing leader Greg Morris, CTO of Zeda, who is building a top-tier team to support the expansion and demand for the company’s services.

“We have seen exponential growth in our Cincinnati business over the past year and expect that to continue for the foreseeable future as we expand our presence in various industries, specifically aviation, defense, energy, medical, and space. With this new world-class, state-of-the-art facility set to come online in Q3 2023, we will have the capacity and capabilities to maintain and grow our leading position in the market,” Morris said.

“This new facility helps Zeda offer value to our customers in multiple ways. Using a portion of the facility, we built out an end-to-end pipeline utilizing high-end additive printers, and the latest CNC machines meet stringent requirements across multiple regulated industries,” said Steve Rengers, Senior Vice President of Zeda.

“We also ensured the new facility provides physical space for growth. In that way, Zeda can grow with the customer. This allows us to build out processes and ‘manufacturing cells’ to meet specific customers’ needs — which may entail higher security, proprietary materials, or unmatched efficiency to yield lower part costing,” added Rengers.

About Zeda, Inc.

Zeda (formerly PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing) is a leading technology solutions company. Our objective is to better lives by investing in cutting-edge technologies, innovative companies, and groundbreaking ideas. Our foundation combines expertise from diverse industries, including AM, nanotech, precision manufacturing, and incubating new ideas. Servicing highly regulated industries such as medical, space, defense, and aerospace, Zeda’s mission is to build it all better together.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a244e3f-6b27-4eab-8dfe-27aee37b8430