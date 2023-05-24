H1 Partners with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Transform Parkinson's Disease Studies

The Foundation will use H1’s Trial Landscape solution to streamline communication with physicians treating Parkinson’s, improve representation in clinical studies, and better inform patients of treatment options

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 -- H1, the connecting force for global healthcare provider, clinical, science, and research information, today announced the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF), has selected its Trial Landscape solution to improve and transform its education and research initiatives.



With nearly one million people in the United States and over six million people worldwide affected by Parkinson's disease (PD), research is crucial in unraveling the mysteries of this condition. Every six minutes , a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with PD. It is imperative to reach out to those living with the disease and provide them with opportunities to participate in research and stay informed about advancements in treatment. By actively participating in studies, individuals with PD can play a vital role in helping scientists uncover the causes of the disease, develop groundbreaking therapies, and find a cure.

A first step in this process is identifying the physicians who are treating PD and gaining a deep understanding of their patient populations. This knowledge will allow for research and clinical trial teams to partner with a more representative population, paving the way for more impactful outcomes in PD research. By partnering with these providers, MJFF aims to educate patients on available studies and encourage participation.

“Engaging diverse populations in clinical studies is critical to advancing treatment and care for all those living with PD,” said Maggie Kuhl, MJFF Vice President of Research Engagement. “We know that many study volunteers learn of these opportunities from their treating physician. More information on who is treating people with PD – and especially populations traditionally underrepresented in research – can help us deliver the information and tools that will enable those conversations and lead to greater representation in studies. H1 Trial Landscape is a valuable tool to identify and connect with those providers.”

With H1’s platform representing more than 10 million healthcare providers globally and over 420,000 clinical trials, MJFF can support its mission of increasing knowledge about the lived experience of Parkinson's disease, engaging patients in research and trials, and supporting the development of new treatments and a cure.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation will use Trial Landscape to streamline its search for physicians who are actively treating Parkinson's disease and gather comprehensive information on their patient populations and treatment approaches. This data will be invaluable in identifying potential contacts for marketing efforts, allowing the Foundation to effectively reach out to physicians who are most likely to be interested in their initiatives. Additionally, Trial Landscape will help the Foundation gain insights into underrepresented patient populations to better understand the specific needs and challenges faced by these groups and develop targeted strategies to support them effectively.

“We are proud to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation in their mission of helping the world better understand Parkinson’s and support patients living with the disease,” said Ariel Katz, CEO and co-founder, H1. “As a result of our partnership, the Foundation will have access to our extensive global database of healthcare providers and clinical trials to improve how they connect with physicians and patients, and ultimately make strides in one day finding a cure.”

