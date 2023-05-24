Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing usage of autonomous delivery vehicle in commercial applications for faster delivery of goods is one of the significant factors influencing

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 43.6%, Market trends –Increased investment in self-driving R&D technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for autonomous delivery vehicles is growing due to favorable initiatives and regulations all over the world for autonomous technology. The primary driving demand is from the e-commerce and the healthcare sector. The growing trend for online shopping and the imposition of lockdowns at several places have limited human contact and led people to shop online for their domestic needs. An increasing requirement for safer industry standards in the workplace and a rise in productivity owing to improved supply chain processes have also propelled the market demand.

The market research report on the Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Analysis has been meticulously crafted after carefully examining and studying various factors that affect the development of the aforementioned market, such as the political, social, technological, and environmental conditions of the aforementioned regions. The revenue, production, and manufacturer statistics are thoroughly examined to provide a full picture of the global situation in the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market. The information will also assist the major market participants and fresh entrants in comprehending the possibilities for investments in the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market size.:

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Walmart will launch an autonomous test with Cruise in Arizona. The company will launch the service in Scottsdale next year in partnership with Cruise, which is majorly owned by General Motors. The customers will be able to place their orders at a local Walmart store and have them delivered.

The autonomous ground vehicles have the potential for fewer regulations and wider travel ranges. Large ground delivery vehicles are capable of delivering refrigerated products, such as groceries or maintenance items, furniture, tools used in construction industries.

Autonomous vehicles are being tested for the healthcare segment around the globe. It is used as a tool that is complementary to the existing transportation system providing advantages over other approaches in specific circumstances. These autonomous vehicles can deliver medicines and supplies to patient’s in-home or hospital-based settings. Blood samples are also delivered to a lab by drones.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market on the type, component, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Delivery Bots

Self-driving Vans and Trucks

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Restaurants

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

