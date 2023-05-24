Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay: Unveiling Ancient Egypt's Legendary Ruler and Cultural Legacy
Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim brings readers on a journey based on Afrikan culture.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay is a wonderful book that is based on real characters of the eleventh dynasty and focuses on a significant ruler named Mentchu-Hotep, the king of ancient Kemet’s Eleventh Dynasty and Classical Age King Mentchu-Hotep ruled for an astounding fifty-four years and has greatly influenced society with his accomplishments and contributions. Author Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim is a proud Afrikan cultural custodian and has composed Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay to provide sufficient information for the people and as a tribute to the late ruler.
Mfundishi Jhutyms Ka n Heru Hassan Kamau Salim (pronounced as M-foon-dee-shee) is a talented individual. Salim is an author, poet, playwright, storyteller, professor, Kemetologists, high priest, spiritual guide, motivational speaker, grand master in the Mentchu Afrikan combat system of Kupigana Ngumi, and cultural custodian of Afrikan Kulture and ancient Kemet. He has trained in the Mentchu Holistic healing services for fifty years and is a grand master in the Afrikan Mentchu Warrior science of Kupigana Ngumi Aha Kemet and the Kemit meditation and breathing system of Ma’at Akhw Ba Ankh.
Salim has lectured in different countries, such as the United States of America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa, with a total of 150 colleges and universities. Salim is also the author of the book, Spiritual Warriors Are Healers, a best-seller among Afrikan bookstores nationwide.
