Collagen Sausage Casings Market is Anticipated to Increase at a Stable CAGR over the Forecast Period (2022 to 2031)

Collagen sausage casings market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collagen sausage casings are a type of artificial sausage casing made from collagen, a protein found in the connective tissue of animals. Because of their advantages over natural casings, such as consistency, uniformity, and ease of use, these casings are widely used in the meat processing industry. Collagen sausage casings come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be used to make fresh, smoked, and cooked sausages.

The advancement of cold storage technology has a positive impact on the collagen sausage casings market by facilitating transportation. Meat is subjected to proteolysis or endogenic enzymatic activity, which may result in an undesirable characteristic taste. The cold storage system prevents this. Because of its chemical composition, meat promotes the growth of microorganisms and is susceptible to oxidation. Through contact with tools and equipment used during slaughter, the meat has a proclivity to produce microbial contamination. Primary chilling is the process of preventing microbial contamination in the slaughterhouse. Packaging methods such as canning, freezing, and chilling help to avoid microbial contamination and meat spoilage. Frozen meat products are in high demand because they prevent the growth of microorganisms and preserve the flavor of collagen sausage casings for months. As a result, the developed cold storage systems aid in the preservation of collagen sausage casings for a longer period of time, allowing for easier transportation. During the forecast period, this advanced storage technology is expected to fuel the growth of the collagen sausage casings market.

Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, a growing population, and rising demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products characterize emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retailers, online food delivery platforms, and convenience stores are examples of popular retail chains. These popular types of retailers are more prevalent in urban areas. As a result, emerging markets such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, China, and Indonesia appear to offer significant growth opportunities for these well-known distribution channels. Furthermore, supermarkets/hypermarkets account for the majority of the global collagen sausage casings market. As a result, the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA emerging markets are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the market during the collagen sausage casings market forecast period.

Since veganism has emerged as a trend with increasing awareness of animal cruelty, the growth of the market is expected to be restrained. According to a Vegan Society-commissioned survey, the number of vegans in the UK quadrupled between 2014 and 2018. Vegans made up approximately 1.16% of the population in 2019. Veganism was coined in the United Kingdom. The rise in the vegan population has increased demand for plant-based seafood. According to a survey commissioned by the UK government, the majority of vegans in the country are relatively new to the lifestyle, with 63% joining in the last five years. Having said that, the vast majority of British vegans (81%) graduated from vegetarianism, so many have been avoiding meat for much longer. More people are expected to abstain from the consumption of meat products as a result of rising veganism, which could hamper collagen sausage casings market growth.

The collagen sausage casings market is analyzed based on the product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into edible casings and non-edible casings. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial and household segments. As per the distribution channel, the market is categorized into B2B and B2C. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key leading players operating in this market include Viscofan, S.A., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical, Nippi, Incorporated, Fibran Group, LEM Products, Weschenfelder Direct Ltd., PS Seasoning, The Sausage Maker Inc., CTR Refrigeration and Food Store Equipment Ltd., Devro plc, Fabios S.A., Oversea Casing Company, Belkozin, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, and Leverandorselskabet Danish Crown AmbA. The market players have adopted various strategies such as acquisition and expansion to expand their market share.

Key findings of the study

As per collagen sausage casings market trends, on the basis of product type, the edible collagen sausage casings segment dominated the collagen sausage casings industry in 2021.

According to collagen sausage casings market analysis, based on market trends, on the basis of end-user, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2021.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated the collagen sausage casings market in 2021.

As per collagen sausage casings market opportunities, region-wise, North America accounted for the highest collagen sausage casings market share in 2021.