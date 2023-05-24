Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market is expected to hit USD 35.26 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market is segmented into Material Type, Distribution Channel, Phone Type, and Price Range for the analysis of the market. Growing availability of affordable protective covers in emerging markets is expected to drive the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Size.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Goods & Services research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market from a local and a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 21.67 Bn in 2022 to USD 35.26 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent.



Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 21.67 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 35.26 Bn. CAGR 7.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Material Type, Distribution Channel, Phone Type and Price Range Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187991

The bottom-up approach was used for estimating the market size by value and volume. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints, and competitive analysis of the market in five major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Collected data is later analyzed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s Five Force Model, and PESTLE analysis which provides political, social , economic, environmental, technological and legal aspects of the market.

Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Overview

Mobile Phone Protective Cover protects the outside of the phone and acts as a saviour of gadgets against scratches, grime, and other risks. The increased penetration of mobile phones across the world is a major factor that is expected to boost the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market during the forecast period. The availability of low-cost and cheaper first-copy products penetration in the market is expected to limit the growth of the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Industry.

Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Dynamics

The report includes the major benefits of using a Mobile Phone Protective Cover that is ultimately driving the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market. The protective cover provides ultimate protection and possesses a high-resale value in the second-hand market. The phone protective covers are affordable for every smartphone user and it enriches the feel and look of the mobile phone covers through smooth silicone edge or through customization as your choice and color combination. These flexible choices and benefits of the phone protective cover are expected to drive the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market. The global credit card companies addressed the need for mobile phone protection and started offering insurance for smartphone users. Such offerings are expected to propel the growth of the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market. The increasing number of mobile and smartphone users is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the major Mobile Phone Protective Cover Key Players. The B2B mobile phone case business is expected to emerge as an industry with the highest revenue shareholder in the global market. These collective recent developments in the market by Mobile Phone Protective Cover Key Players are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187991

Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. The launch of mobile phone protective covers’ with features such as shock absorption, Wi-Fi charging and screen safety by the major Mobile Phone Protective Cover Key Companies in the region is expected to drive the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market.

Europe is also an emerging market in the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market due to the increasing use of cell phones for e-commerce and social media is expected to drive the demand for covers that offer improved safety, sturdiness and personalization.

Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Skin Case

Plastic

Silicone

Rubber

Others



The material type segment market includes plastic, silicone, rubber, leather, metal, and tempered glass covers.

By Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Mobile Phone Carrier Stores



Online stores provide convenience and accessibility, while retail stores offer a physical shopping experience.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187991

By Phone Type:

iPhone

Samsung

Huawei

Others

The phone type segment targets specific phone models and brands, such as iPhone, Samsung, and Huawei, ensuring the best fit and protection for the device.

By Price Range:

Budget-Friendly

Premium

Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Key Competitors include:

OtterBox (USA)

Speck (USA)

Case-Mate (USA)

Belkin (USA)

Case Logic (USA)

Proporta (UK)

Spigen (South Korea)

Nillkin (China)

Ringke (South Korea)

X One (UAE)

Moarmouz (China)

Hoco (China)

Golla (Finland)

Muvit (France)

Piel Frama (Spain)

Krusell International AB (Sweden)

StilGut GmbH (Germany)

Laut Design (Germany)

Ozone (India)

Gear4 (UK)

Mocolo (China)

Cover-Up Limited (Ireland)

Capdase (Hong Kong)

Noreve (France)

Tactus Ltd. (U.K.)



Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187991

Key questions answered in the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market are:

What is a Mobile Phone Protective Cover?

What was the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?

What are the major restraints for the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?

Which segment dominated the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material Type, Distribution Channel, Phone Type, and Price Range

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

Smart Luggage Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 6.37 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.78 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by an increasing need for practical and lightweight luggage solutions.

Global Headwear Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 29.82 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.47 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing product usage by bike riders, army forces, and firefighters as safety and protective equipment, and the introduction of technologically advanced products such as smart helmets.

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 44.71 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.27 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by a rising number of smartphone users and increasing incidences of phone thefts, accidental damage, device malfunction, and loss of the device.

Fashion Accessories Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3236.13 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.56 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by a growing industry, which includes a wide range of products such as jewelry, bags, belts, scarves, watches, and eyewear.

Recliner Sofa Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.65 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by numerous varieties and functions of recliner Sofas, which are primarily used in commercial settings such as spas, clubs, and real estate offices.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include Consumer Goods & Services, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 4135.2641, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656