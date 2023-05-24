Global Coconut Milk Products Market to reach US$ 2.74 billion, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during 2023 to 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Driven by the increasing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and growing concerns about diabetes and obesity, the coconut milk products market in the United States is projected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR through 2033. With an 89.5% market share in terms of value in 2022, the United States remains a dominant player in the coconut milk products market.

Products made with coconut milk are frequently linked to a number of health advantages. It has been suggested that eating them can help prevent coronary artery disease and stroke, decrease blood pressure, enhance renal function, and lower cholesterol. Additionally, consumer preferences for vegetarian diets have contributed to an increase in the use of coconut milk goods.

The two issues that manufacturers within the food processing sector are most focused on are improving nutritional content and preserving product quality. A product's entire quality can be significantly impacted by the spoiling of a single ingredient. Products made from coconut milk are a wise choice because of their excellent nutritional content and lengthy shelf life. These qualities of coconut milk products are becoming more well-known, which will likely increase demand for them and boost sales throughout the projection period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Sales of items made from coconut milk increased at a 5.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Through 2033, the market for coconut milk products will expand at a 7.8% CAGR.

In terms of value, coconut milk powder will command an 86% market share in 2023.

In terms of market share, hypermarkets/supermarkets are anticipated to have a 37.9% share in 2023.

Over the period of 2033, the demand for goods made with organic coconut milk will increase at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The food and beverage sector held a 33.2% value-based market share in 2022 and is predicted to expand at an 8.2% CAGR through 2033.

In terms of value, the United States is anticipated to have an 89.1% market share in 2023.



“The market is primarily driven by the exploding popularity of veganism throughout the world, and its expanding adoption is mostly ascribed to its growing consumer appeal and the product's adaptability,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the coconut milk products market have utilized product introduction and company expansion as important tactics to expand their market share, boost profitability, and maintain competitiveness.

Prominent players in the coconut milk products market are:

Thai Coconut Public Company Limited

Danone S.A.

Theppadungporn Coconut

M&S Food Industries

Goya Foods Incorporation

Primex Coco Products Incorporation

Asiatic Agro Industry

Santanku Sdn. Bhd.

The Sambu Group

Monty & Totco Corporation Limited

PT. Sari Segar Husada

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Thai Agri Foods PLC

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Heng Guan Food Industrial

Nestle SA

The WhiteWave Foods Company

Grace Kennedy Limited

Coconut Palm Group

McCormick & Company Incorporation



Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

The first organic coconut milk yogurt tubes were introduced by the Met Foods-owned Cocos Organic brand in 2022 for kids six months of age and older. The brand-new product is available in strawberry as well as banana tastes. This product is prepared from organic coconut milk that has been naturally flavored with bananas and strawberries and supplemented with live bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium BB-12.

In 2022, SUNRNBIRD launched two plant-based milks: grain oatmeal milk as well as coconut milk, both of which are also sugar-free and manufactured with natural ingredients. Coconut milk now offers more freshness, fragrance, and taste than ever thanks to a zero-sugar recipe.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global coconut milk products market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the coconut milk products market, the market is segmented on the basis of coconut milk products by product type (coconut milk powder, coconut cream powder), nature (organic, conventional), end use (food and beverage processing, personal care and cosmetics), distribution channel (direct sales/B2B, indirect sales) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Coconut Milk Products Market

By Product Type:

Coconut Milk Powder

Coconut Cream Powder

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Food and Beverage Processing Bakery and Confectionery Ice-creams and Desserts Breakfast Solutions Curries, Sauces and Soups Juices, Milkshakes and Cocktails Other Food and Beverage Processing

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements

Foodservice/HoReCa (Hotels/Restaurants/Cafe)

Household



By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Specialty Stores Online Retailing





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

