Lincoln Educational Services Will Be Added to Preliminary List of Reconstituted Russell 3000® Index

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, NJ, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology has been included in the preliminary list of additions to the annual reconstitution of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The list including Lincoln was posted to the FTSE Russell website following the close of the U.S. markets on May 19, 2023. The annual reconstitution is effective as of the U.S. market open on June 26, 2023.

Lincoln Tech is one of the nation’s leading technical schools focusing on career skills training. The school has been providing workforce solutions for employers, ranging from small independently owned businesses to large international corporations, for over 75 years. “Lincoln continues to play a critical role in helping to address the tremendous skills gap that our country is facing,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s president and chief executive officer. Shaw adds, “Our graduates move into jobs that have been deemed essential and contribute to the economic growth of companies and communities. We’re very proud to be included in this list.”

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000® Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year.

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

