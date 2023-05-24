Genasys Inc. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, Dennis Klahn, CFO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California on June 6, 2023.



Management will host a group presentation on June 6, from 8:00 – 8:25 AM PT, and participate in one-on-one meetings the same day. The Company’s presentation will be streamed live at https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global provider of Protective Communications™ Solutions, offering Genasys Protect™, the first and only complete portfolio of Protective Communications Software and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Through Genasys Protect, the Company serves the following markets and sectors: federal governments and the military; state and local governments, agencies, and education (SLED); and enterprise organizations in critical sectors, including oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have a diverse range of applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, as well as automatic detection of real-time threats, including active shooters and severe weather.

Genasys today covers over 70 Million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including over 500 cities, counties and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com.

