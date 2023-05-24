Sharing Services Global Corporation Officially Launches Its Shared Services Platform

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) announced today the official launch of its Shared Services Platform, which offers a variety of services specifically designed to support companies in the direct-selling industry.



The Shared Services Platform is designed to deliver cost-effective solutions to early-stage or existing direct-selling companies needing assistance in the following areas:

Financial and accounting services.

Global fulfillment and logistics.

Back-office platforms and mobile applications.

Commercial insurance services.

Merchant processing.

Inventory financing and equity funding.

Event planning and merchandising.



SHRG has invested in or partnered with industry experts to deliver these services under the SHRG brand or companies owned or operated by SHRG.

“At Sharing Services, our goal is to provide cost-effective, enterprise-level solutions that address our customers’ key operating needs,” said Sharing Services CEO John “JT” Thatch. “Our platform of services incorporates the absolute highest-caliber solutions for the companies we partner with.”

Thatch added: “This Shared Services Platform is a part of our strategic plan to diversify our revenue streams. It has been in the planning stages for several months, and some of the products and services are up and running now. We will be announcing each company or service in the upcoming weeks and will launch additional companies later this coming year.”

“The entire corporate team and our partners have been incredible to work with, and we are proud to start delivering best-of-class services to the industry. With our experience starting and operating companies in this industry, we understand the issues and challenges involved in each particular instance and offer solutions to streamline any process, allowing any company to utilize our services on an ala carte basis,” stated Anthony S. Chan, SHRG CFO.

Sharing Services' primary growth strategy is built on focused innovation and creativity, positioned to capture a profitable market share of diverse business models. The full range of solutions offered by Sharing Services can be found on the Company’s website.

For more information, visit https://www.shrginc.com/.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.



Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext. 201

Info@SHRGinc.com