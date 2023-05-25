The most experienced recruitment firm for the membership sector launches Executive Search solution exclusive to sector
Membership Bespoke, with a track record of 96% year-on-year growth, launches new solutions, branding, and website set to boost their hyper-growth further
Membership Leaders meshes together our 12 years of deep knowledge of recruiting in the membership sector, cutting-edge technology, and world-leading behavourial assessment.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Membership Bespoke, the most experienced membership-sector-focused recruitment firm in the UK, launched their new brand, website, and Executive Search service exclusively designed for the membership sector. This launch is anticipated to propel the organisation towards their continued hypergrowth.
To this day, Membership Bespoke has capitalised on its unique knowledge and skills in the UK membership sector to generate an overall increase of 96% in growth and turnover year on year, based on results from the last 3 years.
Specialising solely in the membership sector for 12 years, their recruitment services extend from Trade Associations, Regulatory Organisations, and Professional Bodies to Political Parties, and are completely customised to the client's needs.
In response to the need to modernise Executive and Leadership recruitment processes within the membership sector, they created Membership Leaders. This pioneering technology and methodology significantly enhance the accuracy of hire, achieved through combining scientific, visual and competency-based assessment techniques designed to improve the way Executive talent is recruited and retained in the membership sector, resulting in retention rates of 96% and more.
“Here at Membership Bespoke we are immensely proud of the hyper-growth which has led to this new brand and digital transformation that we are witnessing now. In 2 years, we have grown from an established specialist recruitment company with 2 main stakeholders to a thriving team of 10. We are continuing to grow and are passionate about helping our membership clients grow and elevate their offerings backed up by the best talent solutions in the UK.” Daniel Goddard, Co-Founder of Membership Bespoke.
Membership Bespoke's newly launched branding and website are expected to drive accelerated growth and with the introduction of Membership Leaders, the most innovative candidate assessment and delivery platform in the membership sector, also comes the perfect opportunity to introduce executive and senior leadership candidates in an entirely new manner while also evaluating their aptitude for any role.
“Membership Leaders meshes together our 12 years of deep knowledge of recruiting in the membership Sector, cutting-edge technology, and world-leading behavourial assessment. We are so excited not only about what this new innovation will give us as a company but also more importantly how it will revolutionise hiring practices at board level for our membership clients. We predict that the membership leaders of the future will go through our Membership Leaders assessment, and the whole sector will be better for it.” Dennis Howes, Co-Founder of Membership Bespoke.
About Membership Bespoke
Welcome to the UK’s most experienced membership-focused recruitment firm, and the go to-choice for amazing job opportunities in the sector.
For more than 10 years, we have provided tailored recruitment solutions to a variety of Regulatory Bodies, Trade Associations, Professional Bodies, and Political Parties. Our experienced team specialise in 8 key disciplines of the membership sector, including events, education & training, communications & PR, marketing, governance & secretarial, finance, policy & public affairs, and membership.
Knowing that top-tier talent is highly sought after, we deliver only the most suitable candidates within 2 weeks; as a result, 95% of our clients return to us when they need positions filled.
With our expertise in Permanent recruitment services, Temporary and Interim solutions (which have been awarded for delivery quality), and Executive Search, coupled with our state-of-the-art technology and methodology Membership Leaders, we provide unrivaled recruitment support in our sector.
We prioritise collaboration with essential industry partners, which is why we are the preferred recruitment provider of The Trade Association Forum.
Our mission is to join exceptional talent with the very best roles throughout the membership sector.
