Winners of “Know Your Breed” Pet Campaign Announced, With Orivet Set To Donate to Animal Shelters and Rescues

Orivet announced the winners of its "Know Your Breed" campaign

Orivet Will Donate to Animal Shelters and Rescues Selected By Winners of Campaign

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, an international leader in dog and cat DNA testing kits, just announced the winners of its “Know Your Breed” campaign, which was held in April to recognize ‘National Celebrate Shelter Pets Day.’ The winners received a monetary donation to a shelter or rescue of their choice and a DNA testing kit.

The campaign aimed to educate pet owners on the importance of knowing the in’s-and-out’s of their pet’s breed and the role that DNA testing plays in maintaining good overall health and submissions were received on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The contest’s first-place winner was Janet Sitchin, who submitted her Austrailian Shepherd Mix, Annie for the contest. Janet selected Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida to receive the grand prize of a $200 Amazon gift card for shelter necessities, as well as an Orivet DNA testing kit.

Susan Libich came in second place and chose York Adopt A Pet of York, Nebraska for a donation and a testing kit, while Maggi Strope and her Chow/Husky mix Jester and Black Lab/ Plothound mix Luna took third place, sending the prize to Misfits and Underdogs Sanctuary of Virginia Beach.

DNA testing has proven to be helpful for shelters and rescues working to find animals their forever homes, as insight into an animal’s genetic makeup can help break breed stereotypes and build a better understanding of what their specific needs. To learn more, please follow Orivet on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or visit www.orivet.com.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

To learn more about Orivet, visit www.orivet.com or visit us on social media.