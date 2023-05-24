Advantage Solutions Names Meati CFO Jody Macedonio to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage Solutions,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) has appointed Jody Macedonio, chief financial officer for Meati, maker of animal-free meat alternatives, to its board of directors.



Prior to joining Meati as the company’s top finance executive in 2022, Macedonio served as chief financial officer of Chobani. She previously served in chief financial officer roles at 8th Avenue Food & Provisions and Dean Foods. Earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Henkel AG, PepsiCo Inc. and Nestlé/Alcon Laboratories. Her strategic perspective and track record for deploying smart cost controls will bring added value to Advantage Solutions’ business transformation efforts, which include positioning the Company for sustainable growth, enhancing free cash flow generation and utilizing its cash to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

“With her extensive experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, including roles at global, emerging and private-brand companies, Jody brings tremendous expertise and critical insight to the Advantage Solutions board of directors,” said Advantage Solutions Board Chair Jim Kilts. “She’s a proven financial leader who has played a critical role for CPG companies as they navigated the ever-changing marketplace.”

Advantage is uniquely positioned at the intersection of brands and retailers, providing essential services to nearly 4,000 clients across the entire path to purchase, with most of the largest U.S. grocery retailers regarding Advantage as their exclusive in-store experiential partner. Its breadth of services and deep industry insights deliver high-yield returns for clients, while enabling them to navigate the complex operating environment with more conviction. Macedonio’s board appointment will complement the Company’s increased rigor around short- and long-range business planning.

“Jody’s financial discipline, people-focused leadership style and results-driven approach to investing in systems and capabilities are well-known,” added Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock. “Her financial strategies have powered operational transformation and strengthened market-expansion efforts. Jody’s strategic perspective is especially welcome during this transformative time in our business, as we work to drive operational efficiencies, foster innovation and create more value for our clients, customers, associates and shareholders.”

Macedonio is a board member of Nutrabolt, an active health-and-wellness company, and 4word, an organization serving professional women with faith. She previously served as a member of the board of directors of Organic Valley Fresh. She is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and has supported progress through engagements with the National Diversity Council and the Texas Diversity Council. Macedonio holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Colorado.



About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, visit advantagesolutions.net.

