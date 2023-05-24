SYK Inhibitors Clinical Trials Market Size Fostamatinib Sales Insight

Global SYK Inhibitors Market Opportunity To Surpass USD 300 Says Kuick Research

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global SYK Inhibitors Market, Drug Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

Global SYK Inhibitors Market Current & Forecast Sales

Global SYK Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 300 Million

SYK Inhibitors Clinical Trials By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Approved SYK Inhibitor Drug In market: 1 Drug (Fostamatinib)

Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Insight On Fostamatinib

Competitive Landscape

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-syk-inhibitors-fostamatinib-market-sales-forecast-clinical-trials

Pharmaceutical companies are actively hunting for novel targets to develop targeted therapies in response to the rapidly increasing global cancer immunotherapy market and the rising demand for more efficient cancer treatment approaches. The Syk (spleen tyrosine kinase) protein has been recognized as a potential target in a number of indications, including cancer. As a consequence of the increasing research activities, several candidates have entered clinical trials to explore their therapeutic effects in numerous diseases having a large population base in need for newer treatment methods.

As the multifunctional roles of Syk became clearer, quite a few companies announced the initiation of projects to develop Syk inhibitors. However not all of them were able to enter clinical trials for a variety of reasons. As a consequence of the dearth of candidates in clinical trials, only one Syk inhibitor – Fostamatinib, developed by Rigel Pharmaceuticals – has gained regulatory approval. Fostamatinib is a small molecule inhibitor of the Syk and has approval for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia. Being the first-in-class Syk inhibitor, the drug also has Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA which makes it eligible for various incentives.

After the approval of Fostamatinib, the number of candidates under development increased drastically but regardless, the number of candidates reaching the clinical stage was considerably less. At present there are just over 10 clinical studies in the government database, which reflects the need for more Syk inhibitors. Nevertheless, through the consistent efforts of companies like Kronos Bio, Gilead and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, the development pipeline saw the entry of inhibitors against the protein in the recent few years.

Inhibitors with dual blockade activities have been slowly entering the pipeline as showcased by entry of Luxeptinib (CG-806). Aptose Biosciences’ lead candidate Luxeptinib is a small molecule dual inhibitor that blocks the signaling action of SYK and BTK. In clinical trials, the oral drug has shown anti-cancer activities and is being hailed as a promising treatment for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (ALL) or B cell malignancies. In spite of the developments in targeted molecular therapies, it has been difficult to come up with treatment strategies for targeted therapies for ALL. Therefore, newer clinical studies are mainly focused on evaluating the combination of Syk with other agents. The synergistic activity of the two modalities together has showed to efficiently reduce the tumor mass in mouse models, thus supporting the further development of the combination.

TAK-659 is another dual inhibitor of SYK and FLT3 which is in clinical trials for assessing its combinatorial affect with chemotherapy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Syk inhibitors are a form of targeted immunotherapy and like other immunotherapies, have shown enhanced anti-cancer effects in combination with other treatment modalities. Combination therapies in general have received a lot of attention for eliciting effects in even those patients who have developed resistance of treatment. The multi-aspect targeting achieved through combination therapies prevents the cancer tumors in resisting treatment, thus effectively killing them.

Syk inhibitors offer another promising treatment option for the treatment of a consortium of diseases. There is an unmet demand in the treatment of several diseases, especially hematological diseases, apart from chemotherapy. Based on results from clinical trials, it is anticipated that results from multi-drug trials hold the key for the effective treatment of these disorders by potentially overcoming or slowing the development of drug resistance. However, it is important to take into account the adverse effects generated by off-targeted interactions by the drug used in the cocktail. As more successful results come up from clinical trials and the commercialization of the approved Syk inhibitor, more companies can be expected to join the bracket, boosting the R&D segment.

Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com