Kaltura Takes Home Five Awards at Eventex 2023 including Best Event Technology, Best Virtual Event Platform, and Webinar Software categories

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, has won five awards in this year's 13 th Global Eventex Awards for Events and Experience Marketing .

Taking the top prize in every Technology and Event category in which they were nominated, Kaltura’s solutions earned five wins. Kaltura’s own virtual event, Virtually Live!, which was powered solely by the same tools that took home other awards, won Best Virtual Community Engagement Event, demonstrating the impact that Kaltura’s technology has on virtual events.

The awards for which Kaltura is listed as a winner include:

Kaltura Events for Best Event Technology

Kaltura Events for the Best Virtual Event Platform

Kaltura Webinars for the Best Webinar Software

Kaltura Events for the Best Audience Engagement Technology

Virtually Live! 2022 by Kaltura for the Best Virtual Community Engagement Event

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Eventex for our work in reimagining the possibilities of hybrid and digital experiences,” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura. “It is our mission to bring tools that effectively engage audiences, personalize participant experiences, and provide insightful data that is critical to organizations. Companies are using video across a wider range of experiences and hosting more virtual and hybrid event experiences than ever before, so the importance of a video platform partner that can do it all is increasingly critical, not just from a cost-saving perspective, but also to increase efficiencies, leverage the rich data across experiences, and to drive better ROI. We want to thank the Eventex Awards for celebrating our efforts to provide technology that best supports participants and organizers alike.”

Eventex Awards 2023 received a record 761 entries from 49 countries.

“With the world gradually returning to its pre-pandemic lifestyle, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in creativity and innovation, delivered by talented professionals who have wowed us with amazing event experiences. Winning an Eventex award is recognition for everyone at Kaltura, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team I want to congratulate Kaltura with what is an absolutely outstanding achievement,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

A full list of the finalists is available on the Eventex Awards winners page .

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

