Infinidat Expands Support for Hybrid Cloud Storage Deployments with InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition, Enhances Cyber Storage Resilience with InfiniSafe® Cyber Detection

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the launch of two significant new solutions that will catapult automated hybrid cloud storage and enterprise cyber storage resilience forward to modernize enterprise storage services: the expansion of Infinidat’s support of hybrid cloud storage deployments with the launch of InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition, and the addition of new cyber resilience capabilities with InfiniSafe® Cyber Detection for enterprise primary storage to better resist cyberattacks.



“The launch of InfuzeOS Cloud Edition signifies a bold move to extend the unmatched Infinidat user experience, encompassing ease of use, autonomous automation, and powerful enterprise data services across a hybrid cloud storage environment. With Infinidat’s operating system now in the public cloud, we can provide a consistent core-to-cloud experience through our full support for hybrid cloud deployments,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Simultaneously, we’re addressing concerns about cyberattacks by adding cyber storage detection to our award-winning InfiniSafe cyber storage resilience technology with the introduction of InfiniSafe Cyber Detection. This adds an essential tool for enterprises to enable comprehensive cyber storage resilience and recovery for enterprise primary storage. Infinidat is now the ‘go-to’ enterprise storage solution provider for the automation of hybrid cloud storage and cyber storage detection.”

“Infinidat’s extension of its operating system to hybrid cloud environments with InfuzeOS Cloud Edition enables use cases that are primed for hybrid cloud storage, ranging from disaster recovery and backup to dev ops to burst capacity to cloud storage. The expansion of InfiniSafe is giving enterprises advanced cyber storage detection and rapid recovery capabilities. Infinidat continues to extend its storage portfolio to provide the functionality that its customers expect and need with hybrid cloud, autonomous automation, cyber storage resilience, or cyber detection capabilities,” said Dave Pearson, Research VP at IDC.

Infinidat Expands Support for Hybrid Cloud Storage Deployments

Hybrid cloud storage solutions enable IT managers to modernize their storage services, on-prem, and in the public cloud to deliver mobility, cyber storage resiliency, and increased operational efficiency. Infinidat is putting its comprehensive, software-defined storage capabilities into the public cloud to enable and support the hybrid cloud storage deployments of enterprise customers.

With intelligent autonomous automation that Infinidat developed, the InfiniBox® and InfiniBox™ SSA II that reside on-premises simply see the public cloud as if it is another InfiniBox platform. This seamless integration extends the “Best Storage Solution of the Year” award-winning InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II platform experience to the cloud, delivering the same best-in-class automation, ease of use, enterprise-class data services and cyber storage resilience that differentiate Infinidat as a technology leader.

By the year 2025, according to Gartner, 60% of infrastructure and operations leaders will implement at least one of the hybrid cloud storage use cases, representing a significant increase from 20% in 2022. Use cases for InfuzeOS Cloud Edition include:

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Backup

Test/Dev Ops and application integration, and Proof of Concept

Burst Storage and Storage Tiering

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the first supported public cloud platform for InfuzeOS Cloud Edition in a single node InfiniBox configuration. Customers can deploy a full version of InfuzeOS that resides in their AWS environment. The InfuzeOS Cloud Edition solution expands Infinidat’s activities as an AWS Partner Network member, including its existing AWS Outposts Ready designation.

Infinidat Delivers Cyber Detection Capabilities

As cybersecurity continues to be one of the top concerns of CEOs and senior leadership teams, Infinidat made it a priority to enhance its InfiniSafe cyber storage resilience solution portfolio with cyber detection. Infinidat is now one of the very few storage vendors to offer cyber detection on primary storage. Infinidat equips enterprises with stronger cyber storage resilience capabilities to counter cyberattacks against their data infrastructure in the face of increasing cyber threats.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection is designed to help enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyberattacks. It provides highly intelligent deep scanning and indexing needed to identify potential issues. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection inspects the full breadth of files, applications, core storage infrastructure (such as volumes), and databases for signs of cyber threats for primary storage environments, helping ensure all data that needs to be recovered has integrity.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection uses advanced machine-learning models that provide 99.5% confidence in detecting cyber threats. This helps dealing with false positive/negatives and greatly reduces the effort in any additional forensics. Over 200 points of determination are included, using content-based analytics that inspect inside files for even subtle signs of attack. The post-attack dashboard (with forensic report) details the last known good copy of the data for rapid, intelligent recovery.

Supporting Quotes:

“Infinidat's innovations in hybrid cloud storage and cyber detection for primary storage are essential new solutions for our enterprise customers,” said Dean Jamison, Co-president and Chief Technology Officer, Dynamix. “With the move to hybrid cloud storage, the seamless path between on-premises storage and the cloud that InfuzeOS Cloud Edition brings is exactly what our enterprise accounts need. At the same time, with the business cost of cyberattacks approaching $10T, the capabilities of InfiniSafe Cyber Detection are just what the doctor ordered to help minimize the impacts of cybercrime on enterprises. These two new solutions result in a powerful portfolio of offerings that easily incorporate into our customers' infrastructure. Infinidat's strong momentum and continued release of award-winning solutions provides partners, such as Dynamix Group, with the right technology to meet the needs of our most demanding enterprise customers.”

“With today's announcement of InfuzeOS Cloud Edition and InfiniSafe Cyber Detection, Infinidat is addressing two of the largest concerns of our enterprise customers - hybrid cloud storage integration and cyber security,” said Goran Jezic, CEO, Business Computer Systems. “Infinidat continues to deliver enterprise customers tremendous technical and business value. Infinidat's InfiniSafe Cyber Detection helps enterprises recover from and avoid cyberattacks, while InfuzeOS Cloud Edition provides them with seamless hybrid storage cloud deployments. Infinidat's leadership position continues to be extended with announcements such as today's.”

Availability

InfuzeOS Cloud Edition is available at the end of May. This hybrid cloud solution will be available directly through the AWS Marketplace later in 2023.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection will ship in 2H 2023. This cyber detection solution works on the InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA platforms.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

About Infinidat

