Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market 2030

Use of permanent magnets in motors improves the efficiency of motor approximately by 10%, owing to which PMSMs are used in varied applications.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) market is likely to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in electric vehicles and other industrial applications. The permanent magnet synchronous motor is an electrical machine designed to efficiently convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. It consist of synchronous wound rotors driven by rare-earth magnets, which provide the high torque. The high-efficiency of the permanent magnet synchronous motor allows for variable speed drives along with significant power savings and improved control compared to the traditional AC motor.

The increasing demand for vehicular electrification and regular deployment in commercial and industrial applications is projected to drive the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. In addition, the rising investments towards the development of new products, growing reliance on renewable energy sources, and the rising implementation of advanced technologies in smart manufacturing are further anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

The major players identified in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., WEG S.A., Siemens, Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motor AG, and others. Several manufacturers in the permanent magnet synchronous motor market offer technologically advanced permanent magnet synchronous motor with improved efficiency and high power density. For instance, in December 2020, ABB introduced a range of permanent magnet synchronous motors named SynRM for harsh operating environments with an electronically regulated speed range from 1,500 to 6,000 rpm.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented into power rating, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on the power rating, the permanent magnet synchronous motor market is divided into up to 7.5 kW, 7.5-15 kW, 15-30 kW, and above 30 kW. The 15-30 kW segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in high power applications such as elevators, escalators, HVAC systems, cranes, and fans.The end-user segment is classified into automotive, industrial, and others. The industrial segment is anticipated to be the dominating segment in the coming years due to the rising adoption of permanent magnet synchronous motor in industrial applications such as Pumps, Machine Tools, and Robotics.

Geographically, the permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region in terms of growth owing to the presence of a large number of industrial and automotive players across the region. This, coupled with the growing demand for efficient motors, is expected to fuel the regional growth.

Overall, the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market is likely to witness impressive growth over the forecast period owing to its high efficiency, robust control, and energy conservation. The market growth could also be driven by the rising implementation of permanent magnet synchronous motors in various industrial and automotive applications. The emergence of new players offering advanced permanent magnet synchronous motors is further likely to strengthen the market’s position.

