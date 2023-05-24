AGF Management Limited Welcomes Ken Tsang as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran’s experience will be an asset to the firm’s future needs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Ken Tsang to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Ken will join the organization on June 1, reporting to Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF.



Ken is a respected and seasoned leader with nearly 30 years of experience as a strategic finance and corporate development leader in Financial Services.

He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer, Head of Strategy & Business Development at Capital One Canada. Prior to this, Ken was a Vice President of Strategy at BMO Financial Group and was previously part of the Financial Institutions practice of McKinsey & Company and the Investment Banking Division of Credit Suisse First Boston.

Ken brings expertise in wealth management, retail banking and capital markets, including private markets experience. Ken also has global experience working in established and start-up environments in Canada, the U.S. and Asia.

“We look forward to having someone of Ken’s calibre join AGF. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, he brings a wealth of knowledge, extensive strategic development experience and a successful track record of delivering results that will be an asset as we continue to evolve our business,” said Kevin McCreadie.

“I am thrilled to join AGF, a diversified global asset management firm with a long history of innovation, a strong financial position, and positive momentum,” said Ken Tsang. “As part of the AGF team, I look forward to building on this momentum and contributing to the firm’s growth story.”

Jenny Quinn will remain at AGF and will be returning to her role as Chief Accounting Officer. She will work closely with Ken on the CFO transition.

“On behalf of everyone at AGF, I want to thank Jenny for her contributions to the firm as our interim CFO,” added McCreadie. “We appreciate her steadfast guidance, support and professionalism. She has ensured that the firm maintained our solid financial position with a strong balance sheet as we transition to our new CFO.”

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

