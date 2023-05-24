DISCUSS LEADS THE MRX PACK WITH NEW INNOVATIONS IN SPRING 2023 RELEASE

New Generative AI Summaries, Unmoderated Qual Enhancements, and Ecosystem Connections Facilitate Lightning Fast Market Research via One Integrated Solution

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced the Spring 2023 release of its People Experience Platform featuring innovative, customer-centric capabilities for market researchers. The new updates include never-before-seen generative artificial intelligence (AI) insights summaries that eliminate dozens of hours per project, along with new Self Captures innovation that make connecting unmoderated research with live, moderated research completely turnkey. In addition, as part of the company’s focus on supporting and building out a rich ecosystem of partners, new Respondent APIs have been introduced that make bringing in respondents from panels and communities directly into Discuss a seamless experience.

The Discuss platform is purpose built for doing video based qualitative research, both moderated and unmoderated, and is used by large global organizations as well as agencies and consultancies of all sizes. The new features facilitate the entire research lifecycle from recruiting and moderation to project management and data analysis.

Key updates in the Spring 2023 Release hit on each of the four key innovation pillars that Discuss is focused on:

Insights That Impress

Genie is a new layer of generative AI built into the platform that powers Genie Summaries, a revolutionary way for researchers to navigate their unstructured feedback. By using generative AI, it instantly analyzes unstructured data and creates summary reports from hours of interviews in a matter of seconds. Genie will continue to evolve and include additional supplemental tools in future releases for screening, discussion guides and more.

World’s Best MRX Platform

DIscuss’ leading MRX platform continues its expansion well beyond its best-in-class moderated research roots, with Self Captures adding a number of new enhancements. Customers can now leverage machine translation of unmoderated feedback in a click. Additionally, insights teams have an easy, elegant way to request that respondents re-answer with enhanced ‘request a re-do’ capabilities, eliminating any lack of clarity from respondents and helping maximize research investment. Enhanced content moderation capabilities have also been added to better manage risk and viewing of inappropriate content that invariably will surface in unmoderated virtual research.

Connected Research Ecosystem

As part of the Discuss Partner Ecosystem, customers can access a network of market research technologies and services to integrate into their workflows. A new, robust API connects the Discuss platform to the broader research ecosystem including panels, community providers and quantitative tools, allowing them to work within one technology for any research initiative.

Scalable Qualitative Research

The Discuss platform is SaaS-based allowing users to scale their research up or down depending on their current needs. With improved visibility via user and project dashboards, Discuss customers can now better track and understand the research projects in flight across the organization as well as the teams and people engaged in the research.

“With our customer-centric focus and mission to scale qualitative research, these new features deliver a more flexible, valuable and powerful solution that transforms the slow, winding road to insights into a superhighway that accelerates productivity and efficiency,” said Adam Mertz, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at Discuss. “It’s never been a more exciting time here at Discuss, with the team embracing generative AI as the biggest game changer in the history of qualitative research and our focus on out-innovating the rest of the MRX pack while keeping our customer challenges top of mind.”

The Discuss People Experience Platform was recently named a winner in the Analytics and Business Intelligence category of the 2023 APPEALIE SaaS Awards for the second year in a row. The company was also named a Leader on G2’s Quarterly 2023 Spring Grid Report in both the User Research and Consumer Video Feedback categories.

