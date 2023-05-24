CuraScientific Statement From William Reed the New Chairman & CEO

/EIN News/ -- PALM SPRINGS, CA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CSTF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”), a seasoned alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates multiple licenses to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety, announces that William Reed is its new Chairman and CEO.

William Reed, Chairman and CEO, provides a statement and information about CuraScientific Corp. in the following video interview:

https://youtu.be/wRevqlAogkw

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific owns and operates Cal Care Grp, Inc.; a multi-location licensed company for distribution, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis that offers innovative products to the discerning, high-end customer market, producing a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises'. Cal Care Grp is a vertically-integrated cannabis company that applies pharmaceutical industry standards to developing, cultivating, producing, and dispensing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in California. The company is in process of building Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars planned in Palm Desert, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website CuraScientificcorp.com, or via its current social media accounts available on this website.

Company Contact

CuraScientific Corporation

51544 Cesar Chavez St, Suite 1J

Coachella, CA 92236

Phone: (909) 435-1642

www.CuraScientificcorp.com

info@curascientificcorp.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

SRAX Inc. / 456 Seaton Street, Los Angeles CA 90013

https://mysequire.com/