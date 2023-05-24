Submit Release
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) Presented Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Inc. (ICT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive portfolio of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced the Company presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual meeting in Los Angeles, California. May 16-20, 2023.

ICT presented GCC19CART, its lead product candidate from the Company’s CoupledCAR® technology, being developed to treat patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (R/R mCRC) in an oral presentation.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

A phase 1 dose escalation study of GCC19CART - a novel CoupledCAR therapy for subjects with metastatic colorectal cancer
Session Type: Oral Abstract
Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapy Trials in Progress
Presenter: Victor Lu, Ph.D, Chief Technology Officer, ICT
Date and Time: May 20th, 2023, at 2:45 pm – 3:00 pm ET

This presentation highlights data from the 21 patients who were enrolled in two dose escalation groups at 5 hospitals in China. Patients were followed for safety and preliminary evidence of efficacy. Thirteen patients were enrolled in dose level 1 (1x106 cells/kg) and 8 patients were enrolled in dose level 2 (2x106 cells/kg). For dose level 1, the objective response rate (ORR) per RECIST 1.1 was 15% (2/13). For dose level 2, The ORR per RECIST 1.1 was 50% (4/8). Median follow-up has exceeded 20 months. The most common adverse events were cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and diarrhea. Neurotoxicity was observed in 2 patients that was resolved with corticosteroids. Overall, GCC19CART demonstrated meaningful dose dependent clinical activity and an acceptable safety profile in patients with R/R mCRC.

GCC19CART is now in clinical development in the U.S. and is on track to complete Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial this year.

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a private clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Rockville, MD. ICT is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. ICT’s unique CoupledCAR® technology platform is designed to overcome the common challenges of treating solid tumors. ICT has achieved promising preclinical and proof-of-concept clinical results in late-stage solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. The Company has a broad pipeline of CAR-T candidates targeting additional solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics:
ir@ictbioinc.com


