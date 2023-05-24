Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and LONDON, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: 10:30 AM ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Location: Dana Point, CA

Fireside Chat: 4:40 PM PT

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care.