Syringes Market : Business Growth, Future Trends, Application and Future Prospects , Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030

Rising number of surgical procedures is a key factor driving syringes market revenue growth

Syringes Market Size – USD 15.98 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global syringes market size reached USD 15.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for vaccination and immunization is an important factor driving market revenue growth High demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is driving the syringe market revenue growth. Demand for syringes to administer the COVID-19 vaccine has increased along with efforts to increase vaccine manufacturing. According to research, more than 12.1 billion doses have been given across 184 countries. Most recently, the rate was at 47.1 million doses per day. Emergence of the omicron variant in late 2021 increased the demand for syringes as there was an increased need for booster doses.

BD, Terumo, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOT, and CODAN Companies.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Syringes Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Syringes Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Syringes Market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

The hyaluronic acid fillers segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for natural substance in cosmetic surgery in driving revenue growth of this segment. Hyaluronic acid is found in the human body and helps in increasing volume of lips. Effects of hyaluronic acid last around six months, however can be reapplied for keeping desired volume of lips. Minimally invasive anti-aging therapies prefer hyaluronic acid owing to moisturizing, non-toxic, and viscoelastic properties, which is one of the key factors driving growth of this segment. In addition, rising need for younger appearance and flawless skin, which is increasingly becoming tough owing to hectic lifestyle along with high demand for outpatient and noninvasive aesthetic dermatology procedures are contributing to growth of this hyaluronic acid fillers segment.

The Europe market is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in number of aesthetic procedures as well as cost-effective surgical procedures and rise in medical tourism. According to ISAPS Global Survey Result 2020, around 3,558,511 hyaluronic acid procedures were done on females in addition to 494,506 on males. Increasing number of cosmetics clinics in countries, such as France and major pharmaceutical companies focused on development and improvement of procedures, are some of the major factors contributing to growth of the market. On 7 January 2020, Laboratories Vivacy announced to increase in production space in its laboratory in Archamps, which is at the border of France and Switzerland. Vivacy’s headquarter extension increased by 2,000m2 making it 5,000m2 facility. Extension would double the production capacity from 3 million to 6 million syringes annually.

Emergen Research has segmented the global syringes market on the basis of product, usage, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Insulin

Tuberculin (TB)

Allergy

Smart Syringes

Auto-Disable

Auto Safety

Passive Safety

Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Empty

Prefilled

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Diabetic Care Centers

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

