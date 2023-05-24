Sports Medicine Market Size, Trends, 2023 | Expected to Reach US$ 23.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Sports Medicine Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports medicine is a subset of health care associated with improving people's sports performance. Goods used in gaming healthcare help people heal from injuries and prevent new ones. On top of this the sports medicine has significant advanced technologies and medications compared to other specialties because the professionals can now treat a wide spectrum of patients from several different sports, not just athletes. Globally there is rising case of sports injuries over several decades and this has primarily resulted in the growing collaboration in sports as well as the medical sciences.

Global Expansion of Sports Medicine Market:

The global sports medicine market size was estimated to be US$ 11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 23.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%. As injuries related to sports have become more frequent and people have become more aware of their health, there has been an increase in the need for sports medicine over time. Collaboration and investment in health-related sports and physical activity due to the growing emphasis on promoting healthy lifestyles is also increasing over few years.

Approximately 30 million adolescents and children participate in sports each year in the US, while more than 3.5 million sports-related injuries are reported each year, according to Stanford Children's Health. According to the Association of Training for Athletic Instructors, the US experiences 2 million severe lower leg wounds annually.

The rising demand for injury management and recovery has also been expected to grow globally. Due to this result of the growing popularity of sports, there has been a consequent increase in the incidence of sports injuries. This is seen as a promising indicator of the growth of the sports medicine business between 2022 and 2032. The high cost of inserts and implantation is the main factor influencing how the sports medicine market develops. In countries like India, wherein only a small portion of the population is covered by insurance inclusiveness, the cost of these implants is a key concern for market development.

Categorization and Segmentation of This Market:

The sports medicine market is divided into three product categories: devices, support for the body & healing products (physiotherapy equipment, braces & support, and compression products), as well as body reconstruction products such as prosthetics, arthroscopy implants, and orthobiologic products. During the estimated time frame, the physical support & restoration products category is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. Products like supports, braces, and physiotherapy tools are necessary both before and following reconstructive surgery. Because of the rise in sports injuries worldwide, there is an increasing need for such equipment.

Sports medicine is frequently used to treat, recuperate from, and rehabilitate athletes as well as for avoiding sports injuries. The sports medicine technologies market is divided into disorders affecting the knees, shoulders, feet, ankles, wrists, backs, and groins, as well as additional injuries. In 2019, the knee injuries market category held the greatest market share, and this tendency is anticipated to hold throughout the projected period. Due to the reality that knee injuries constitute over 40% of all sports-related injuries worldwide, a significant portion of this market can be attributable to this statistic.

The market is divided into healthcare facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, and physiotherapy facilities and facilities according to the end user category. The market for sports medicine was dominated by the healthcare sector. Sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic are feasibly carried out in hospitals are one reason for the huge proportion of this market. Nevertheless, because of the reasonable price and availability of sports medicine equipment, the physical therapy centers and hospitals category is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the projected period.

Regional Growth Trajectories:

North American region has dominated the sports medicine market for more than a decade and will continue to dominate its market share. One of the key factors influencing the marketplace for sports medicine is the existence of a highly established medical services foundation. This coupled with substantial expenditures and the availability of advanced clinical equipment’s to treat muscular and spinal cord injuries. For instance, since 2018, Stryker Partnership has given away more than 650 Mako robotic surgeries worldwide and has used the devices to conduct more than 76,900 hip and knee replacement procedures.

But despite this, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the course of the projection period due to the region's continued growth in the acceptance of sports medicine in countries like Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea. Additionally, the approval process for products is less rigorous in these countries, which has benefited the market's straightforward segment of cutting-edge goods and medical devices.

Key Companies and Their Strategies:

The leading companies in the global sports medicine market include DJO Global, Smith & Nephew, Wright Group N.V., Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet. Key market players are concentrating on the launch of new minimally invasive reconstruction and surgical technologies as well as forming partnerships with other major competitors with the goal of building a solid brand presence in order to strengthen the competitive edge.

