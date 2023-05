Lip Augmentation Market : Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects , Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing stressful lifestyles leading to unhealthy skin is a key factor driving lip augmentation market revenue growth

Lip Augmentation Market Size โ€“ USD 2.73 Billion in 2021, Market Growth โ€“ at a CAGR of 9.5%, Market Trends โ€“ Rising disposable income and affordability ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lip augmentation market size was USD 2.73 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising high-value investments in the healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives by various major pharmaceutical and dermatology with increasing number of dermatological clinics are a few key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing stressful lifestyle owing to urbanization, which is leading to unhealthy skin, growing consumer awareness, and rising disposable income and affordability are driving revenue growth of the market.

Lip augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that aims to enhance the appearance of the lips, making them fuller and more voluminous. This procedure has gained significant popularity in recent years, driven by the growing demand for aesthetic treatments and the desire for plump and well-defined lips. The lip augmentation market encompasses various techniques, including injectable fillers, implants, and fat transfer, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of individuals seeking lip enhancement.

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the lip augmentation market is the increasing emphasis on physical appearance and beauty standards. With the rise of social media platforms and the constant exposure to curated images, people are becoming more conscious of their looks, leading to a surge in demand for cosmetic procedures such as lip augmentation. Moreover, celebrities and influencers play a significant role in influencing beauty trends, with many showcasing their own lip augmentation experiences, which further drives the market growth.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž Lip Augmentation Market :

AbbVie

Teoxane

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Sinclair

Laboratoires Vivacy

Integra LifeSciences

Suneva Medical

Cynosure, LLC.

Bioha Laboratories

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Lip Augmentation Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porterโ€™s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Lip Augmentation Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Lip Augmentation Market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The hyaluronic acid fillers segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for natural substance in cosmetic surgery in driving revenue growth of this segment. Hyaluronic acid is found in the human body and helps in increasing volume of lips. Effects of hyaluronic acid last around six months, however can be reapplied for keeping desired volume of lips. Minimally invasive anti-aging therapies prefer hyaluronic acid owing to moisturizing, non-toxic, and viscoelastic properties, which is one of the key factors driving growth of this segment. In addition, rising need for younger appearance and flawless skin, which is increasingly becoming tough owing to hectic lifestyle along with high demand for outpatient and noninvasive aesthetic dermatology procedures are contributing to growth of this hyaluronic acid fillers segment.

The Europe market is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in number of aesthetic procedures as well as cost-effective surgical procedures and rise in medical tourism. According to ISAPS Global Survey Result 2020, around 3,558,511 hyaluronic acid procedures were done on females in addition to 494,506 on males. Increasing number of cosmetics clinics in countries, such as France and major pharmaceutical companies focused on development and improvement of procedures, are some of the major factors contributing to growth of the market. On 7 January 2020, Laboratories Vivacy announced to increase in production space in its laboratory in Archamps, which is at the border of France and Switzerland. Vivacyโ€™s headquarter extension increased by 2,000m2 making it 5,000m2 facility. Extension would double the production capacity from 3 million to 6 million syringes annually.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lip augmentation market based on type, product, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Temporary

Permanent

Lip advancement

Fat grafting

Lip implants

Lip fillers

Lip lift

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hyaluronic acid fillers

Fat injection or lipoinjection

Poly-L-lactic acid fillers

Lip collagen

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

