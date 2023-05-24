Cocoa Liquor Market is to reach USD 31.53 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.62 percent over the forecast period

Cocoa Liquor Market is segmented based on By Type, Form, and Application. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Cocoa Liquor Market size. Growing Demand for Premium Dark Chocolate Products Driving the Cocoa Liquor Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverage market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Cocoa Liquor Market ”. The Cocoa Liquor Market size was valued at USD 21.5 Million in 2022. The total Cocoa Liquor Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 31.53 Million during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 21.5 Million Market Size in 2029 USD 31.53 Million CAGR 5.62 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Type, Form, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188078

Cocoa Liquor Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Cocoa Liquor Market. The Cocoa Liquor Market is segmented By Type, Form, and Application. The Cocoa Liquor Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Cocoa Liquor industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Cocoa Liquor Market by country, regional and global presence. The Cocoa Liquor Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Cocoa Liquor Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Cocoa Liquor Market report.

Cocoa Liquor Market Overview

Cocoa liquor is a thick, syrupy liquid that is made from cocoa beans. It has a deep chocolate flavor. It’s mainly used in making chocolate. However, chocolate liquor is also used in making other confections, ice cream , and baking. Most people know chocolate liquor as baking chocolate. There are different chocolate liquor types, including dark and white chocolate liquor. Cocoa liquor is a versatile ingredient that can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. Whether making dessert or making a cup of hot cocoa, chocolate liquor will add delicious flavor to the recipes.

The cocoa liquor market is driven by significant factors that include the growing demand for chocolate and confectionery products, rising consumer awareness about health benefits, skincare , and technological advancements in cocoa processing. Consumers across the world are looking for more indulging experiences in terms of texture, flavor, and color which is inspiring creativity in the cocoa liquor market. Cocoa liquor is receiving much interest in the health-conscious and cosmetic industry. Cocoa liquor is a paste produced from ground cocoa beans and is a natural source of antioxidants with potential health benefits. Cocoa liquor in skin care cosmetics complements its ability in protecting the Skin by warding off free radicals from the environment. The various concentrations implied different levels of antioxidant properties. The results suggest that cocoa liquor is a potential source of phytochemicals. The study presented scientific validation on the phytochemical contents of cocoa liquor showing the presence of bioactive compounds with nutritional and therapeutic values which have a positive impact on skin health and suggesting its prospective use in value-added products such as skin care cosmetics. These drivers are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188078

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cocoa liquor market during the forecast period.

The North American cocoa liquor market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to increasing demand for premium Dark chocolates and other quality chocolates are in high demand from U.S. consumers. Chocolate and confectionary both employ cocoa liquor as an ingredient. From 2022 to 2029, sales of cocoa liquor are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the United States. The report also provides insights into consumer preferences and trends in the region.

Cocoa Liquor Market segments

By Type:

• Forastero cocoa liquor

• Criollo cocoa liquor

• Trinitario cocoa liquor

The market is segmented into Forastero, Criollo, and Trinitario cocoa liquor. Forastero cocoa liquor is held the largest market share and Forastero cocoa is estimated to account for more than 67% of the market share in 2022, which is expected to witness a growth rate of CAGR 2.8% over the forecast period.

Based on Form

• Cocoa Liquor Blocks

• Cocoa Liquor Wafers

• Cocoa Liquor Paste

By form, the market can be segmented into cocoa liquor blocks, cocoa liquor wafers, and cocoa liquor paste. Wafers are in high demand by consumers owing to their versatility and wide range of applications in food and confectionery. Consumer inclinations toward healthy chocolate products are also expected to boost market demand.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/188078

By Application

• Chocolate production

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Dairy products

• Other

Cocoa Liquor Market Key Players include

• Barry Callebaut - Switzerland

• Cargill - United States

• Olam International - Singapore

• Touton - France

• Blommer Chocolate Company - United States

• Nestle SA - Switzerland

• Puratos Group - Belgium

• Mars, Incorporated - United States

• Hershey's - United States

• Guittard Chocolate Company - United States

• Lindt & Sprüngli - Switzerland

• Ferrero Group - Italy

• Valrhona - France

• CasaLuker - Colombia

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. - Japan

• Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. - Japan

• Petra Foods Limited - Singapore

• JB Foods Limited - Singapore

• Carlyle Cocoa - United Kingdom

• United Cocoa Processor, Inc. - United States

• Mondelez International, Inc. - United States

• Theobroma BV - Netherlands

• Orkla ASA - Norway

• Fuji Oil Europe GmbH - Germany

• Natra S.A. - Spain

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188078

Key questions answered in the Cocoa Liquor Market are:

What is Cocoa Liquor Market?

What was the Cocoa Liquor Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Cocoa Liquor Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Cocoa Liquor Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Cocoa Liquor Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Cocoa Liquor Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Cocoa Liquor Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Cocoa Liquor Market?

Which region held the largest Cocoa Liquor Market share?

Who are the key players in the Cocoa Liquor Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Application, and Packaging

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:

Cocoa Butter Market : The total market size was valued at USD 2.32 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.8 percent through 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 3.64 Bn.

Chocolate Market : The total market size was valued at USD 131.37 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 195.58 Bn.

Cocoa Products Market : The total market size was valued at USD 26.14 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 34.42 Bn. Steady demand for Cocoa Products from end-user industries is expected to boost market growth.

Coffee Beans Market : The total market size was valued at USD 29.90 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 6.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 50.62 Bn.

Duty-Free Liquor Market : The total market size was valued at USD 8.56 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.80 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 19.44 Bn.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated sys cocoa liquor market. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656