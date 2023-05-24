Veterinary Sutures Market is expected to reach US$ 482.1 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Awareness of the Benefits of Veterinary Surgical Procedures and Increasing Focus on Animal Welfare has resulted in Increased Demands for Veterinary Sutures. The USA dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. China is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast duration.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global veterinary sutures market was around US$ 323.00 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 3.8% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 482.10 Million by 2033.



Veterinary sutures are used in a variety of surgical procedures to close wounds or incisions. The primary purpose of sutures is to hold tissues together and promote healing. In recent years, there has been a growing focus on animal welfare and the use of best practices in veterinary care.

Pet owners are increasingly demanding high-quality care for their animals, and are willing to invest in surgical procedures that can improve their pet's quality of life. In addition, veterinary organizations are placing greater emphasis on promoting animal welfare, and are encouraging the use of best practices in veterinary care.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Download a Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17270

Hence, the increasing focus on animal welfare is indeed one of the factors that are driving the growth in sales of veterinary sutures. The use of sutures is an essential part of surgical procedures for animals and is crucial for promoting faster healing and minimizing post-operative complications. By using high-quality veterinary sutures, veterinarians can ensure that animals recover from surgery as quickly and safely as possible, which is a key component of animal welfare.

As a result, the demand for high-quality veterinary sutures is increasing, as pet owners and veterinarians seek to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals undergoing surgery. Suture manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing new and improved sutures that are specifically designed for veterinary use, and by investing in research and development to advance the field of veterinary surgery.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the veterinary sutures market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for veterinary sutures in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Absorbable sutures are the leading segment among suture types, and held about 61.7% market share in 2022, due to their reduced cost and inconvenience, fewer tissue reactions, and decreased risk of long-term complications.

market share in 2022, due to their reduced cost and inconvenience, fewer tissue reactions, and decreased risk of long-term complications. By raw material type, polyglactin absorbable surgical sutures held about 23.3% of the market share in 2022, polyglactin absorbable surgical sutures is a popular choice of veterinary surgeons in various surgical procedures due to their excellent handling characteristics, low inflammatory response, availability of different sizes and lengths.

of the market share in 2022, polyglactin absorbable surgical sutures is a popular choice of veterinary surgeons in various surgical procedures due to their excellent handling characteristics, low inflammatory response, availability of different sizes and lengths. By End User, the veterinary hospitals dominated the global veterinary sutures market withholding the total market share of about 41.4% by the end of 2022, owing to their larger staff and inventory of surgical supplies.

by the end of 2022, owing to their larger staff and inventory of surgical supplies. By region, Europe is leading in the global veterinary suture market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 2.9% during the forecasted years.

“Increasing pet adoption across the globe and investment in research and development to advance the field of veterinary surgery to create the lucrative potential for the market to grow,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Expand Operations in the Future - To Get Requisite Details, Ask for a Custom Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17270

Key Companies Profiled



B. Braun

Ethicon

Medtronic Plc

Betatech Medical

Changzhou Zener Medtec

Gamastech

Génia

KATSAN Medical Devices

RWD Life Science

Somni Scientific

CP Medical

Vetersut

Vitrex Medical

AIP Medical SA

Oasis

GPC Medical Ltd

AdvaCare Pharma

Cortis

Market Competition

Leading players are adopting key strategies like expanding sales by launching new products and collaborations for the creation of novel products.

In March 2023, Animus Surgical launched a new transparent, non-toxic and biodegradable hydrogel wound sealant to replace bandages, which protects the suture lines.

In September 2022, Johnson & Johnson announced the news that they are establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue. Kenvue is a new consumer healthcare company.

Market Presence Across Multiple Geographical Footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17270

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the veterinary sutures market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global veterinary sutures treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on suture type– (absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures), raw material type (catgut absorbable surgical sutures, polyglactin absorbable surgical sutures, poliglecaprone absorbable surgical sutures, polydioxanone absorbable surgical sutures, polyglycolic acid absorbable surgical sutures, silk non-absorbable surgical sutures, nylon (poylamide) non-absorbable surgical sutures, polypropylene non-absorbable surgical sutures, stainless steel non-absorbable surgical sutures), end user — (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, academic & research institutes), across seven regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis by Region

4.2. Reimbursement Scenario

4.3. New Product Launches & Approvals

4.4. Regulatory Scenario

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook

5.1.3. Parent Market Analysis (Surgical Sutures Market)

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Rising Healthcare Spending

5.2.2. Increasing Number of Wound & Injuries in Animals

5.2.3. Greater Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.4. Increasing Initiatives by Manufacturers to Educate the General Population

5.2.5. Increasing Pet Adoption Rate

5.2.6. Key companies are focusing on novel product developments and launches

5.2.7. Availability of Products

5.2.8. Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.9. COVID-19 Impact

Complete the TOC of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-17270

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here .

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Domain

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Size: The global aesthetic medical devices market garnered a market value of US$ 14,000 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 35,000 Million by registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Share: The liposuction surgery devices market is anticipated to be valued at US $2.7 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 11.6% to be valued at US$ 7.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Dermatology Devices Market Trends: The global dermatology devices market was valued at US$ 4.6 Billion in the year 2021, and further, expand at a CAGR rate of 6.5% to reach an estimated valuation of ~US$ 9.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Value: The global weight loss and obesity management market will account for a net worth of US$ 3.68 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period to attain a valuation of US$ 4.99 Bn by 2028.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market Sales: The global pressure ulcer detection devices market held a valuation of US$ 1.45 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecasted years.

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth: The pet diabetes care devices market is capturing a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Pain Therapeutic Injectables Market Outlook: The global pain therapeutic injectables market holds a valuation of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecasted years.

Specific Imaging Solution Market Analysis: The global specific imaging solution market enjoys a valuation of US$ 380.8 Million in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years.

Cognitive Diagnostics Market Overview: The global cognitive diagnostics market enjoys a valuation of US$ 102.9 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted years.

USA Medical Coding Market Volume: Revenue from the USA medical coding market was about US$ 937.4 Million in 2022, with the USA market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.3 Billion by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com