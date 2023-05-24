Spartan® RV Chassis Connected Coach® Technology Now Featured on All Entegra Class A Diesel Luxury Motorcoaches for 2024 Model Year

Advanced technology integration reinforces commitment to refining luxury travel experience and steady innovation in collaboration with OEMs

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), today announces its innovative Connected Coach technology, designed to enhance driver focus, minimize distractions, and increase confidence and comfort at the wheel, will now be standard on all Entegra Class A Diesel Luxury Motorcoaches for the 2024 Model Year (MY24). The driving experience is further elevated with Premier Drive™, Spartan RV Chassis' proprietary suspension system, engineered to deliver superior handling, stability, and ride comfort with custom-tuned shocks and best-in-class wheel cut.







“Our mission to enhance the luxury travel experience and provide the best to our owners and OEM partners continues with our MY24 lineup,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO of The Shyft Group. “Our expanded Connected Coach technology and Premier Drive system are prime examples of how we listen to our customers and innovate to meet their needs.”

The Connected Coach suite offers an ensemble of advanced interactive features, including a custom-designed Digital Dash, Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, and the industry’s best-in-class Advanced Protection System™. Together, these technologies provide an interconnected, immersive experience, simplifying motorcoach ownership and operation while enhancing safety.

Spartan RV Chassis also rolled out its Tilt Tank Drain Assist feature to three Entegra model lines, the Cornerstone, Anthem and Aspire. This technology creates a new standard of convenience in waste disposal, equipping Class A diesel motorcoaches with a side tilt mode that simplifies and expedites the draining of gray and black water tanks, ensuring a clean and convenient experience.

“Our investment in innovation, training, and customer service ensures that our owners and OEM partners feel supported every mile of their journey. We consistently strive to align luxury travel with convenience and peace of mind,” said Adams.

Spartan continues to lead the luxury Class A diesel motorcoach industry with its commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service. For more information about the Model Year 2024 offerings and other Spartan RV Chassis OEM offerings, please visit SpartanRVChassis.com.

ABOUT THE SHYFT GROUP

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

The Shyft Group

Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

sworden@lambert.com

248.825.9343

Investors:

Randy Wilson

VP, Investor Relations and Treasury

The Shyft Group

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

248.727.3755

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d483eeaf-092a-48b1-80be-e152eefae903



