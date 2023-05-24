Introducing the New Moto Watch 70 Available at Best Buy Canada Ltd

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a strategic brand partner of Motorola Mobility, announced today the availability of the moto watch 70 at Best Buy Canada Ltd, a device perfect for everyday use. This new smartwatch arrives as an addition to the Best Buy Canada portfolio, which already includes the moto watch 100.



Designed as a great everyday wear smartwatch for those with an active lifestyle, the moto watch 70 features a large 1.69” LCD, a thin metal and glass body, and is surrounded by a smooth bezel. The moto watch 70 comes with a crystal clear screen so every time you raise your wrist, you get a clear view of what’s most important to you. The moto watch 70 features a stylish metal case and a hard-wearing silicone band that’s interchangeable to suit any occasion. Plus, you can customize your watch face in hundreds of different ways with custom photos and layouts.

Tracking vitals is easy with the new moto watch 70 including advanced sleep tracking with nightly REM, deep, and light sleep updates. With active heart rate monitoring, you’ll always have a clear understanding of your pulse throughout the day and during your activities. Weather on your wrist. Get a 7 day weather summary every morning, so you can better plan your day.

Integrated with Google Fit, the #1 Android health platform, you can now easily send your daily effort, vitals and activities directly to Google Fit health, for integration with dozens of other health focused apps.

With a long battery life of up to 10 days under normal usage conditions, charging is the last thing on your mind. You can now wear your watch day in and day out for accurate tracking. When it’s time to charge, your watch will notify you, and it only takes 25 minutes to bring it back up to full charge.

Receive smart notifications from your favorite apps on your moto watch 70, silence apps that you don’t want to see, and enable your favorite apps to notify you on your wrist.

The moto watch 70 is an economical watch and is a must-have for visibility on your wellness journey. It comes in a sleek design and has multiple health and lifestyle features, hundreds of customizable watch faces and an impressive battery life - all at an amazing price point of C$99.99 MSRP.

Availability

The moto watch 70 will be available for sale on the Best Buy website: www.bestbuy.ca.

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. specializes in developing products that transform the way people connect and live, working with brands they trust. By identifying key market opportunities and partnering with leading manufacturers and solution partners CE Brands is driving growth and innovation globally, with sales in over 70 countries.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years, the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming up with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers, while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola.

To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola

