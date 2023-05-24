Submit Release
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, before the market opens. Following the release, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss its results.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

About Ollie’s
We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and other categories. We currently operate 478 stores in 29 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us

Investor Contact:
Lyn Walther
ICR
646-200-8887
Lyn.Walther@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
tkuypers@ollies.us


