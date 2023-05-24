Submit Release
Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the notice and agenda and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 8, 2023, at 5 PM CET (11 AM EDT), are available on its website at https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and will be available free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com 		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


