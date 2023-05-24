Worldwide Medical Plastic Market Size Worth USD 85.54 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing funding and investments in healthcare is a key factor driving medical plastic market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Medical Plastic Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global medical plastic market size reached USD 44.84 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising high-value investments in the healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives by various major companies are few of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Surging demand for point-of-care diagnostic tools, multi-purpose drug packaging, miniaturization of devices, and surgical instruments are contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Rapid technological advancements in the medical sector is increasing demand for medical plastics for various applications such as 3D printing for prosthetics and injection moulding. Cost-effectiveness is helpful in preventing cross contamination as well as infection are major factors driving demand for medical plastics in healthcare, especially since COVID-19. High demand for disposable medical products such as IV tubes, personal protection equipment (PPE), inhalation masks, disposable gowns, and others is another factor contributing to the growth of market. Medical Plastic Market, By Product (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polycarbonate (PC), Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)), By Application (Medical Instruments, Medical Disposables, Drugs Packaging), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

SABIC, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Orthoplastics Ltd, Solvay, Nolato AB, and Eastman Chemical Company

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. High-temperature and chemical resistance properties of PPSU enable increasing utilization as an alternative of metals in various medical applications which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Moreover, owing to high-temperature resistance capability enable easy steam sterilization of medical devices made from PPSU.

Versatility, good flexural modulus, high tensile strength, shatterproof and high durability of PPSU makes it ideal for production of single-use as well as multi-use surgical instruments. Resistance to cleaning agents and various solvents and low moisture absorption are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

On 1 June 2022, MedNet entered into a partnership with Arkema and would represent Arkema in all countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Along with Foster Corporation, MedNet would become the distributor of high-performance polymers for medical applications in Europe and will supply Arkema’s PEbax MED, Rilsamid MED, Rilsan MED, Kynar MED, and Rilsan Clear MED product ranges.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Medical Plastic Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polyethylenimine (PEI)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Medical instruments

Medical disposables

Drugs packaging

Prosthetics & implants

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Medical Plastic Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Medical Plastic Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

