Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.3% | insightSLICE

The increasing preservation of embryonic stem cells is a growth factor of the global market for cell and tissue preservation.

The prevalence of multiple chronic illnesses and a wide range of cancers is rising around the world, which is considerably encouraging the growth of the worldwide cell and tissue preservation market.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Available techniques for cell and tissue preservation:

Deep freezing, cryopreservation, freeze-drying, and numerous other techniques are used for freezing cells and tissues in order to maintain their viability, render them inert to biological forces, prevent the formation of ice crystals, lessen genetic modification, and prevent contamination-related damage. Additionally, various fluid or serum types are employed to freeze cells.

Glycerol and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), which are combined with serum or medium for preservation procedures, are both of the most frequently utilized substitutes. Currently used methods for preserving cells and tissues includes cryogenic preservation, deep freezing, and freeze-drying. For tendons and meniscal allografts, cryogenic freezing is a common preservation method that essentially freezes the tissue to 80 °C. This method improves the preservation of a few lymphocytes and extends their useful life by an additional ten years.

Global Market for Cell and Tissue Preservation:

The global Cell and Tissue Preservation market size was estimated to be US$ 4.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The increasing preservation of embryonic stem cells is a major driver of the global market for cell and tissue preservation. Throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that increasing expenditures in smart technology adoption, medical infrastructure development, and medical advances would support market expansion.

The prevalence of multiple chronic illnesses, including coronary artery disease, a wide range of cancers, Type 2 diabetes, neurological conditions, and many other illnesses, is rising around the world, which is considerably encouraging the growth of the worldwide cell and tissue preservation market. Novel bio-preservation techniques and services have been created as a result of greater access to superior healthcare facilities made possible by expanding financial resources, the existence of sophisticated medical infrastructure, and rising healthcare investment.

Growth Opportunities for Emerging Players:

In the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return to operation of fertility care facilities has provided rise to a number of issues that require rapid attention. The market's growth has been energized by the drug companies' growing investment in the financing of storage equipment and its acceptance. Growing patient populations and an explosion in the need for treatment of chronic illnesses have combined to increase requests for cell and tissue preservation services.

The public sector's support of innovation through grants and incentives to support R&D efforts by various universities and organizations is a further driver supporting the growth of the global market. The market's growth between 2021 and 2031 will likely be fueled by the advantages of cell freezing for use in the development of drugs or other initiatives. The market for cell and tissue preservation is predicted to be dominated by the cell and tissue type segment. Throughout the projected period of 2021 to 2031, the market is anticipated to grow at a sizeable CAGR.

Categories Showing Strong Growth:

With a percentage of revenue of 52% and a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032, the tissue category topped the worldwide cell and tissue preservation market in 2021. The expansion of biobanks around the world is credited with this growth. Additionally, the increasing need for rejuvenating treatments is strongly promoting the expansion of this market. The global demand for tissue preservation is being driven by the increasing prevalence of age-related illnesses and severe injuries.

In the upcoming years, this market segment is anticipated to grow even more due to the growing geriatric population around the world. The industry responsible for IVF treatment is predicted to have the greatest compound annual growth rate during the projection period. This is explained by the increasing global demand for IVF procedures.

According to the product, the instrumentation sector led the global market for cell and tissue preservation in 2021. Due to their greater use in cells, embryonic stem cells, blood plasma, & genetic studies, biological banks have become in high demand globally, which has spurred the expansion of the equipment market.

Regions Showing Strong Growth:

In 2021, the North American region dominated the market for cell and tissue preservation. The need for cutting-edge medical technologies is greater in North America. The market for cell and tissue preservation has grown tremendously due to the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and greater government spending on medical research and development in technology. The rising frequency of persistent illnesses among US citizens has drawn significant investment in the creation of novel medicines and drug discovery, which has fueled the expansion of the North American cell and tissue conservation businesses.

During the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the market with the highest opportunities. The expansion of the Asia Pacific cell and tissue preservation market is greatly attributed to increasing expenditures in the creation of cutting-edge medical and healthcare facilities as well as the existence of numerous major drug manufacturers and academic institutions.

Key strategies and growth plans:

Factors such as decrease in fertility rate, assertive government initiatives to support research projects in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and manufacturers' focus on developing novel products for cell preservation are the major variables that have been driving the growth of the cryopreservation of cells market over the past few years. BD, FUJIFILM, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Some of the top players in this market include Irvine Scientific, Merck KGaA, CellGenix GmbH, Avantor, Inc., Lonza, Cytiva, Princeton CryoTech, AMSBIO, BioLifeSolutions Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Corning Incorporated, LGC SeraCare, and others.

Segmentation

Based on product

• Equipment

> Freezers

> Refrigerators

• Consumables

> Vials

> Straws

> Microtiter Plates

> Bags

> Liquid Nitrogen

> Media

> Pre-formulated

- Home-brew

- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

> others

Based on application

• Regenerative Medicine

> Cell therapy

> Gene therapy

> Others

• Bio-banking

> Human eggs

> Human sperms

> Veterinary IVF

• Drug Discovery

• Others

Based on cell provider

• CD34+

• CD19+

• MSC

• iPSC

• hESC

• Tumor Cells

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

