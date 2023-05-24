Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label Market to Witness Steady Growth with a Promising CAGR (2021-2030)

global pharmaceutical primary packaging label industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label industry generated $2.37 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing pharmaceutical industry: The demand for pharmaceutical products is on the rise globally, driven by factors such as population growth, aging demographics, and increasing healthcare needs. This growth has a direct impact on the pharmaceutical primary packaging label market, as more labels are required for packaging various drugs and medications.

Regulatory compliance: The pharmaceutical industry is highly regulated to ensure the safety and efficacy of drugs. Packaging labels play a crucial role in providing information about the product, including dosage instructions, warnings, and regulatory details. Compliance with regulations such as the FDA's labeling requirements is essential, and pharmaceutical primary packaging label manufacturers must stay updated with these standards.

Anti-counterfeiting measures: Counterfeit drugs pose a significant risk to public health and safety. Pharmaceutical packaging labels incorporate various anti-counterfeiting features, such as tamper-evident seals, holograms, barcodes, and serial numbers, to ensure product authenticity and prevent counterfeiting. The increasing focus on anti-counterfeiting measures drives the demand for advanced labeling technologies.

Product differentiation and branding: Labels serve as a marketing tool for pharmaceutical companies to differentiate their products in a competitive market. Eye-catching designs, unique labeling materials, and innovative printing techniques can help enhance brand recognition and customer appeal. Pharmaceutical primary packaging label manufacturers often collaborate with companies to develop customized labels that align with their branding strategies.

Technological advancements: The pharmaceutical packaging label industry is witnessing technological advancements that improve labeling efficiency, accuracy, and quality. Digital printing technologies enable on-demand printing, variable data printing, and serialization, allowing for faster turnaround times and cost-effective production. Integration of smart packaging technologies, such as RFID tags and Near Field Communication (NFC), enables enhanced tracking, authentication, and patient engagement.

Market Drivers:

Increasing pharmaceutical industry: The pharmaceutical sector is experiencing significant growth globally, driven by factors such as population growth, aging demographics, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. This growth directly translates into increased demand for pharmaceutical products, which, in turn, drives the need for primary packaging labels.

Regulatory compliance: The pharmaceutical industry is highly regulated to ensure the safety, efficacy, and proper usage of drugs. Regulatory authorities, such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States and the EMA (European Medicines Agency) in Europe, have strict labeling requirements for pharmaceutical products. Compliance with these regulations is essential, and pharmaceutical companies rely on primary packaging labels to provide accurate and comprehensive product information.

Market Segmentation:

Material Type: Labels for pharmaceutical primary packaging can be made from different materials, each offering unique characteristics. Common material types include paper, plastic, film, foil, and others. The choice of material depends on factors such as product compatibility, label durability, regulatory compliance, and branding requirements.

Labeling Technology: This segmentation considers the technology used for printing and producing labels. It includes techniques such as digital printing, flexographic printing, offset printing, and screen printing. Each technology has its advantages and suitability for specific label designs, quantities, and customization requirements.

Label Format: Labels can be available in various formats, including pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeve labels, in-mold labels, and booklet labels. The selection of label format depends on the packaging material and design, application method, and labeling requirements.

End-use Application: The pharmaceutical industry encompasses a wide range of products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, medical devices, nutraceuticals, and more. Labels for each product category may have specific requirements, such as tamper-evident features, dosage instructions, regulatory symbols, or patient information. Segmenting by end-use application helps cater to the unique needs of different pharmaceutical products.

Region: The pharmaceutical primary packaging label market is geographically diverse, with varying regulatory landscapes and market dynamics. Segmenting by region allows for a better understanding of local requirements, language preferences, and market opportunities. Common regional segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare system that demand proper pharmaceutical primary packaging labeling and stringent rules & regulations. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in healthcare and pharmaceutical expenditure by governments in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Multi-Color Corporation

3M Company

UPM Raflatac

Essentra PLC

Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG

Amcor Limited

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Cenveo Corporation

