Matt Moran Promoted to Senior Managing Vice President at Gray Television

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced the promotion of Matt Moran to Senior Managing Vice President, through which he will oversee a group of Gray’s television markets in the Midwest, effective immediately.







Matt has served as the General Manager of WOIO (CBS), WUAB (CW) and WTCL (Telemundo) in Cleveland, Ohio, since December 2021 and as a Regional Vice President overseeing Gray’s television stations in Binghamton and Watertown, New York, since August 2022. Previously, Matt served as the General Manager of WSAZ-TV (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, which he originally joined as General Sales Manager in 2013.

Under Matt’s leadership as General Manager, the stations in both markets expanded their local service by adding additional local news hours and investing further in local news content. During his leadership, WSAZ-TV was awarded several Emmys, won a Regional Murrow Award, and was named 2019 Station of the Year by the West Virginia Broadcasters. Matt is a graduate of Ball State University and received an MBA from the University of Utah.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

# # #