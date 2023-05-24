Submit Release
Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- RYE, N.Y., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as a Sports Investing Panel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information, or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies & Agenda
 
  7:50 am Opening Remarks   Hanna Howard & Paul Fanelli, Gabelli Funds
  8:00 Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI)   Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer
  8:30 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)   Jason Combs, Chief Financial Officer
Carolyn Micheli, SVP Corporate Communications & IR
  9:00 Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV)   Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer
  9:30 Gray Television (NYSE: GTN, GTN.A)   Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Latek, Chief Legal & Development Officer
  10:00 Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP)   Colin Reed, Executive Chairman
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Executive Officer
  10:30 AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)   Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer
  11:00 Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA)   Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer
  11:30 Lunch Break    
  11:45 Sports Investing Panel   Michael Ozanian, Forbes
Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners
  12:30 pm IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)   Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer
  1:00 Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B)   Doug Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer
  1:30 Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ)   Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
Stu Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer
  2:00 Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI)   Gilbert Avanes, Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP Global Operations
  2:30 The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS)   Greg Marcus, Chief Executive Officer
Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer
  3:00 comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR)   Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer
         

The Harvard Club, New York City
35 West 44th Street

Thursday, June 8, 2023
7:50 am – 3:30 pm
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Hanna Howard
Analyst
(914) 921-5015


Primary Logo

