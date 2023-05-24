Climb Channel Solutions’ CEO – Dale Foster – Named 2023 Entrepreneur Of The Year® New Jersey Finalist

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced that CEO, Dale Foster, has been named one of the 25 finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey program. The award recognizes leaders who are creating long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact on their organization’s recent performance.



The Entrepreneur Of The Year® award focuses on leaders that play an important role in disruptive and re-inventing the industries they do business in. As an organization focused on emerging, innovative and disruptive technology, Climb is proud to have a member of our team recognized in the most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs and be amongst the most accomplished business leaders around the world.

“I am honored to be named as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® award, amongst so many accomplished business leaders in New Jersey and beyond,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “To be recognized as a part of the legacy this prestigious award holds is extremely valuable to me and Climb Channel Solutions as a whole. I look forward to utilizing the opportunities that come with such an honor, such as the network of program alumni and additional support from the entrepreneurial community, to continue driving innovation and success in the channel and at Climb. Congratulations to the other finalists on this recognition and their achievements that led them here.”

The independent judging panel for Entrepreneur Of The Year® includes previous award winners, leading CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, and other regional business luminaries. The winner will be announced at the awards celebration on June 12, 2023! Regional award winners are eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards, presented in November. The national overall award winner will compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

“We are proud of our leader, Dale Foster for being recognized for his outstanding entrepreneurial efforts here at Climb,” says Charles Bass, CMO at Climb Channel Solutions. “Climb has experienced outstanding growth and delivered exceptional shareholder value under Dale’s direction. He is an innovative, dynamic and relentless leader who will positively push his employees to push the organization and channel industry forward. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor. We look forward to cheering you on at the awards ceremony.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

WSTG@elevate-ir.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.