EU and Kyiv School of Economics launch grant programme for experts and NGOs

The Kyiv School of Economics and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine (MOEU), with the financial support of the EU, have announced the KSE Ukraine Global Institute (UGI) grants programme.

Grants will be provided for research, analysis of market trends, modelling of economic processes and risks, as well as for development of policy briefs and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the contribution of the Ministry of Economy to the country’s development.

The competition is open to independent researchers and experts, as well as non-profit research organisations with relevant experience and expertise, official legal registration (NGO, INGO or charitable organisation), physical ability to allocate resources for research, and letters of recommendation from government agencies.

Up to 20 grants of varying sizes will be awarded and the winners will be selected by a selection committee, after which a separate jury will determine the size of the individual grant and how it will be awarded.

