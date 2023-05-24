Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,271 in the last 365 days.

EU and Kyiv School of Economics launch grant programme for experts and NGOs

The Kyiv School of Economics and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine (MOEU), with the financial support of the EU, have announced the KSE Ukraine Global Institute (UGI) grants programme.

Grants will be provided for research, analysis of market trends, modelling of economic processes and risks, as well as for development of policy briefs and policy recommendations aimed at strengthening the contribution of the Ministry of Economy to the country’s development.

The competition is open to independent researchers and experts, as well as non-profit research organisations with relevant experience and expertise, official legal registration (NGO, INGO or charitable organisation), physical ability to allocate resources for research, and letters of recommendation from government agencies.

Up to 20 grants of varying sizes will be awarded and the winners will be selected by a selection committee, after which a separate jury will determine the size of the individual grant and how it will be awarded.

Find out more

Press release

To submit the application

You just read:

EU and Kyiv School of Economics launch grant programme for experts and NGOs

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more