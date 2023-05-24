Moldova: Lyceum renovated with EU funding reopens in Leova 

More than 600 students from the Constantin Spătaru Theoretical Lyceum in Leova, Moldova, will continue their studies in modern conditions after the reconstruction of the lyceum building, carried out with financial support from the EU.

The inauguration of the renovated lyceum took place on 20 May, during a series of events dedicated to Europe Day.

Due to investments in solar panels, improved insulation, new windows, improved heating and ventilation systems, the lyceum will now consume only one third of the energy previously used.

“I am pleased that thanks to the financial support of the European Union for the renovation of the Lyceum, students and teachers will be provided with better learning conditions. This is a remarkable achievement, because investing in young people means investing in a better future for Moldova,” European Union Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mažeiks said at the inauguration ceremony. “This lyceum is a shining example of how we can save energy during the crisis currently unfolding in the region.”

