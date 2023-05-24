Georgia: register for Social Services for Youth Hackathon by 5 May

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites designers, programmers and data enthusiasts interested in data visualisation to join the Social Services for Youth Hackathon on 29-30 June.

The event is organised by the AskGov.ge platform.

According to the AskGov.ge platform, public awareness of social services in Georgia is extremely low. Nearly 30% of the non-beneficiary population have not heard of any social service and 57.7% are aware of only two social programmes. Due to the lack of information, young people are excluded from basic support services, such as access to education, health care, sports and healthy lifestyles, transportation, social integration, and other benefits guaranteed by basic human rights and the social status of the country. Thus, the hackathon aims to confront this problem and raise awareness of social services among young people.

Within the hackathon, the organisers will provide participants with data on social services from AskGov.ge, and your task will be to visualise this data. In the coming months, the visualisations created will be presented to the general public and potential recipients of social services for young people.

The prize fund for the authors of the winning visualisations is 11,000 GEL.

To attend the hackathon, please register by 5 June: https://forms.gle/CE2jwdzCa3gxYrwq8

